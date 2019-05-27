DoE circular to schools on disability certificate

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued a circular directing all heads of schools to ensure that disability certificate is issued only from a list of hospital in the city approved by the Department of Heath and Family Welfare.

“The disability certificate is an important document to get different allowances, scholarships, reservation in higher education and jobs, services and other facilities which are provided by Central and the State governments and must be issued only by the institutions, hospitals listed by the Department of Heath and Family Welfare,” the circular said.

“All heads of schools are hereby directed to ensure the availability of disability certificate to each child with disability studying in the concerned school with the help of parents from the concerned hospital,” the circular by the DoE also said.

List in the circular

The circular contains a list of 22 disabilities and the institutions/hospitals that are authorised to issue certificates for that particular ailment and the specialist that has the authority to do so.