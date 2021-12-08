CAQM orders closure of industries

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas has issued directions for “immediate closure” of all industries in areas where PNG infrastructure and supply are available, but they have still not switched over to PNG.

“As per the directions of the Commission, these violating industries/industrial units will not be permitted to schedule their operations till December 12, and the position will be reviewed for further decisions,” an official statement said.

Delhi’s air quality was in the “poor” category on Tuesday.