Delhi

CAQM orders closure of industries

The Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas has issued directions for “immediate closure” of all industries in areas where PNG infrastructure and supply are available, but they have still not switched over to PNG.

“As per the directions of the Commission, these violating industries/industrial units will not be permitted to schedule their operations till December 12, and the position will be reviewed for further decisions,” an official statement said.

Delhi’s air quality was in the “poor” category on Tuesday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 8, 2021 1:46:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/caqm-orders-closure-of-industries/article37891072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY