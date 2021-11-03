A mahout was injured in the attack of a camp elephant at the Kozhikamuthi elephant camp of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve near Top Slip on Monday. A Forest Department official said the mahout, Jayachandran (45), was attacked by the elephant when he was taking care of it. Jayachandran was admitted to a private hospital at Pollachi. His condition was stable, the officer added.
Elephant attacks mahout in ATR
Staff Reporter
Coimbatore,
November 03, 2021 00:04 IST
Staff Reporter
Coimbatore,
November 03, 2021 00:04 IST
