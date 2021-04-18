West Bengal

BJP rallies in Bengal | Modi demonstrating his role as party campaigner, not India’s PM: CPI(M)

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. File   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The CPI(M) on April 18 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continuing to campaign in the West Bengal Assembly polls despite the surge in COVID-19 cases, alleging that he is demonstrating his role as a “partisan party campaigner” and not that of the country’s PM.

“As we Indians suffer under a raging pandemic, we unfortunately don’t have a Union government. What we have is a PR company, with an electoral campaigner, callously and brazenly unleashing pain, misery and devastation over the masses.

“Modi demonstrating his role as a partisan party campaigner is more important than that of India’s Prime Minister. That’s why his priority is the election campaign, if any time is left, he does something perfunctory for TV images & headlines. A sorry state,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said in a series of tweets.

“India is facing its gravest crisis in decades which a former Army chief says is like war. But Modi is busy campaigning, unavailable to State CMs and doing a gimmick of a meeting after he has finished with his superspreader events,” he tweeted.

The Left leader mentioned that his party had earlier announced that it would not hold large public rallies in the poll-bound West Bengal.

“The Congress too has announced it. But this BJP leader, who is also the Home Minister, spouts ridiculous, unscientific nonsense about Covid. Are his and Modi’s rallies more important than Indian lives?” he asked on Twitter.

A record single-day rise of 2,61,500 infections have taken India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,47,88,109, while active cases have surpassed the 18 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on April 18.

The death toll due to the disease increased to 1,77,150 in the country with record 1,501 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

Mr. Yechury also questioned Mr. Modi over his remarks on Saturday that India “defeated COVID-19 last year”.

“Really? Why are we in this tragic situation? You still have no plan, no strategy to stop sending people to death. Stop mass congregations & your megalomaniac election rallies. Release your private trust fund for people’s health,” he added.

Related Topics
Assembly Elections
Comments
Related Articles

BJP leaders from outside campaigning in Bengal responsible for spike in COVID-19 cases, says Mamata

West Bengal Assembly elections | Mamata demoralised as BJP much ahead of TMC after five phases of polls: Shah

COVID-19 surge: Rahul Gandhi cancels his West Bengal rallies

Only BJP can only stop infiltration; Mamata's secularism fake: Shah

West Bengal Assembly Elections | BJP urges EC to scan ‘Mamata audio clip’

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Sporadic violence marks fifth phase

Poll for two seats in Bengal, one in Odisha adjourned

West Bengal Assembly Elections | My phone is being tapped, will order CID probe: Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Trinamool Congress is pressurising the Election Commission, says Modi

West Bengal Assembly polls | EC notice to Trinamool leader for ‘beggar’ remark

Coronavirus | EC imposes more restrictions in West Bengal poll campaign

West Bengal Assembly Elections | 1,071 companies of Central forces deployed

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Amid tall poll promises, distress looms over north Bengal tea gardens

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Amid mounting COVID-19 cases, Election Commission imposes campaign curbs

West Bengal Assembly elections | At all-party meet, BJP says it is against clubbing of poll dates

West Bengal Assembly polls | Jorasanko a prestige battle for BJP

West Bengal Assembly polls | Left Front bats for original poll schedule

West Bengal polls | BJP responsible for COVID surge, will urge EC to prevent entry of outsiders during campaigning, says Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Amit Shah calls Rahul Gandhi a ‘tourist politician’, blames Mamata Banerjee for denial of citizenship to Matuas

West Bengal Assembly polls | EC notice to Bengal BJP leader Sayantan Basu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 18, 2021 5:59:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/elections/west-bengal-assembly/bjp-rallies-in-bengal-modi-demonstrating-his-role-as-party-campaigner-not-indias-pm-cpim/article34350028.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY