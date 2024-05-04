Alliance parties will scrap AP Land Titling Act if voted to power, says Naidu

May 04, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated May 05, 2024 07:55 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu said the AP Land Titling Act, 2023 (APLTA) would be scrapped after the TDP-BJP-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance comes to power, by insisting that it was detrimental to the people’s right to their properties. Data pertaining to the land records was handed over to a private company purportedly for storing and it could be tampered to the benefit of land grabbers, he said.

There would be no pattadar passbooks and Adangals, curbs would be imposed on selling lands and registrations could be done only with permissions from the title registration officers, he alleged and tore a copy of the Act to pieces in protest against it.

As far as the outcome of the elections was concerned, he said, the alliance would undoubtedly come to power and implement the welfare schemes on a much larger scale than what the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) claimed to have done in the last five years.

Addressing a Praja Galam public meeting at Darsi in Ongole Lok Sabha (LS) constituency along with the MP candidate Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and Darsi MLA candidate Gottipati Lakshmi on Saturday, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu said there was no scope for other parties to make their mark when the TDP and its allies jumped into the fray together.

The alliance government would undo the ‘damage done by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’ with due focus on implementing welfare schemes in a transparent manner. He alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government allocated 15.80% of the budget for welfare compared to the TDP’s 19.15%.

Thirty schemes targeted at the socio-economic empowerment of Backward Classes (BCs) and 27 and 10 schemes meant for the uplift of the Scheduled Castes and minorities respectively were cancelled, he said. The alliance government would crack the whip on the sand mafia and make sand available free of cost, like it was done before 2019, he stated.

The former CM said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had ‘played the Kodi-Kathi drama’ in 2019 and was now trying to earn sympathy out of the stone-pelting case. He promised to eradicate poverty and to issue a BC Declaration that outlines the alliance’s plans to uplift them with a budgetary provision of ₹1.50 lakh crore.

The government would clear all dues to the employees who were ‘cheated’ by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which failed to scrap the Contributory Pension Scheme and fulfill other commitments given to them, the TDP chief said.