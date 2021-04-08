Vi Business unveils integrated IoT solutions

Vi Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd. (VIL), has introduced Integrated IoT solutions for enterprises eyeing significant revenue in the coming years.

With this, the company would provide a secure end-to-end IoT solution offering that comprises connectivity, hardware, network, application, analytics, security and support.

The offering is designed to simplify and accelerate the digital transformation journey for enterprises and mobility firms, the company said.

Today, businesses are increasingly transforming to digital means, opting for Internet of Things (IoT) to bridge the need gap, adapt to market dynamics, and the evolving consumer needs, the company added..

The telco will adopt a consulting-led engagement to support businesses in identifying their needs, design and develop the right IoT solution and implementation. It will also provide them with a tailored solution to be integrated with best-in-class enterprise-grade IoT framework.

With this offering, it has further strengthened its portfolio by providing a comprehensive range of IoT solutions across industries for -Smart Infrastructure, Smart Mobility and Smart Utilities, on its 5G-ready network, it added.

“We will offer end-to-end IoT offerings that address the marketplace needs of a reliable partner, scale, security and quick deployments,”said Abhijit Kishore, chief enterprise business officer, Vodafone Idea Ltd.

“Vi Business will be the single point of contact for enterprises so that they can fully focus on accelerating their business with the assurance that the solutions are tailored as per their needs, managed professionally, and business outcomes are delivered.”