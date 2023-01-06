HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

RBI to issue green bonds in two tranches of ₹8,000 cr. each

The proceeds will be deployed in public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy, the RBI said.

January 06, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
The logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its headquarters in Mumbai. File

The logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) inside its headquarters in Mumbai. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The RBI on January 6, 2023 said that maiden Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs) would be issued in two tranches of ₹8,000 crore each on January 25 and February 9.

The proceeds will be deployed in public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a statement.

As announced in the Union Budget 2022-23, Government of India, as part of its overall market borrowings, will be issuing Sovereign Green Bonds (SGrBs), for mobilising resources for green infrastructure.

"Accordingly, it was notified in the half-yearly issuance calendar for marketable dated securities for the second half of the fiscal year 2022-23 on September 29, 2022 that SGrBs for an aggregate amount of ₹16,000 crore would be issued.

"The Government of India has since issued the Sovereign Green Bond Framework on November 9, 2022," it said.

These green bonds would be available in 5-year and 10-year tenure, it said.

Related Topics

Reserve Bank of India / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.