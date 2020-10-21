Economy

‘Cybercrimes caused loss of ₹1.25 lakh crore’

Image used for representation purpose.  

Cybercrimes in India caused losses of ₹1.25 lakh crore in 2019 and cyberthreats will continue to increase as the country starts developing smart cities and rolling out 5G networks, among other initiatives, National Cyber Security Coordinator Lt Gen. (Dr.) Rajesh Pant said on Tuesday. He said that there were only a few Indian companies that were making cybersecurity products and that there was a big vacuum in the sector.

He also called for the setting up of a dedicated industry forum for cybersecurity to develop trusted indigenous solutions to check cyberattacks.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 21, 2020 5:40:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/Economy/cybercrimes-caused-loss-of-125-lakh-cr/article32903568.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY