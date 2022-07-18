NIRF Ranking 2022: IIT Madras Tops 4th Time In A Row

NIRF Ranking 2022 of top performing colleges in India has been released by the Hon’ble Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on July 15, 2022. The list of top 100 ranking colleges and Universities in Engineering, Management, Medical, Dental, Law and Architecture fields is available on the official website- nirfindia.org.

As per the NIRF report, under the overall category, IIT Madras has bagged the top position for the fourth time in a row. Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore has secured the second position similar to last year. It has also got the first position under the Overall Universities ranking category. IITs of Bombay, Delhi, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee and Guwahati have retained their ranks since last year. The top Engineering college rankings are mostly dominated by IITs.

AIIMS Delhi has managed to secure 9th position in the overall category and topped the list of medical colleges in India. JNU and BHU have slipped by one rank and are placed in the 10th and 11th position respectively. Bangalore University followed by Tata Institute of Social Science and Visvesvaraya Technological University have secured the bottom three positions.

Under the University category, JNU has secured the second rank followed by Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. BHU has dropped to the 6th rank from the previous year’s 3rd rank. Under the Engineering category, the top position is bagged by IIT Madras followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay. None of the IIMs has been able to find a decent rank in the overall category. Only IIM Kozhikode has been able to secure 79th rank in the overall rankings. Under the Management category, the top three ranks are secured by IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore and IIM Calcutta respectively.

NIRF Ranking 2022 vs 2021: Overall Category

Here are the top 10 overall colleges in NIRF Ranking 2022 compared to 2021.

NIRF Ranking 2022 vs 2021: Engineering Category

A comparison of NIRF Rankings for 2022 and 2021 for Engineering category is given below.

NIRF Ranking 2022 vs 2021: Medical Category

Here are the top 10 Medical colleges according to NIRF Ranking 2022 compared to 2021:

NIRF Ranking 2022 vs 2021: Management Category

A comparison of NIRF Rankings for 2022 and 2021 for Management category is given below.

NIRF Rankings are released annually by the Ministry of Education, Government of India assessing the quality and performance of higher educational institutions in India. The overall ranking is prepared based on the parameters such as teaching, learning, resource quality, research, professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach, inclusivity and perception.