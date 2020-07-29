A new recognition for Telugu writers

To coincide with one year of the passing away of noted Telugu writer Indraganti Srikanth Sharma, his family has instituted the ‘Indraganti Srikanth Sharma Sahiti Puraskaram’ to honour those who have contributed immensely towards Telugu literature. Writer and film director Indraganti Mohana Krishna announced this on Tuesday and revealed that the first recipient of this recognition is poet Sikhamani.
The statement read, “Commemorating the first death anniversary of my father Indraganti Srikanth Sharma, we have decided to institute an annual award in his name for outstanding literary achievement. The award for 2020 will be presented to noted Telugu poet Sikhamani for his extraordinary contribution to Telugu poetry.”
The award will constitute a memento and cash of ₹25,000, and will be presented at a function to be held at a later date, after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee for the annual award consists of well known writer Seela Subhadra Devi, Srikanth Sharma’s daughter Kiranmayee Indraganti and son Mohana Krishna Indraganti.
Recently, the late writer’s wife Indraganti Janakibala unveiled her new book, a short biography of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalitha, titled Nayika.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath