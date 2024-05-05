Look up, please

May 05, 2024 01:49 am | Updated 01:49 am IST

Let me be very clear. I have nothing against Instagram. In fact, I have experienced Instagrammers ignoring me stepping on their feet as they scroll through their phones excitedly. They are the epitome of kindness and forgiveness. I hardly think they will look up even if a tornado swirls by their side. I like them. They live in blissful ignorance. So, what really is the problem? Reels.

My initial encounter with this modern phenomenon happened when I saw a guy furiously kicking up the sand by the side of the road. A phone was placed nearby. Thinking that he must be covering up some forgotten relic, I walked up to him. He gestured to me to go away. How was I supposed to know that he was “grooving” to the latest Badshah?

And that was just the beginning. Little did I realise that I had to deal with these Gen-Z Michael Jacksons on a daily basis — at train stations, in front of bathroom mirrors, and in the middle of roads. Where else can they find a gaping audience emanating silent words of encouragement?

To be honest, before I reach my college at 8.45 a.m., I am fully enlightened about the trending songs of Bollywood, Kollywood, and Hollywood. Often, when my English literature class gets too wacky, I wonder if I should switch my course to film studies.

I used to think that only the youth had fallen prey to these mind-bending dance routines. But no, that is not the case. From toddlers to octogenarians, anyone can take to the reel stage and shake a leg (or break one).

An old couple, sporting sunglasses, were devotedly learning the #KatchiSera dance steps on their terrace while their son sneaked away with his girlfriend. I heard this story from an acquaintance who shared my apathy towards reels.

More worrying is the state of those constantly trying to perfect the art of making reels. They change costume every minute, practise the same dance steps a few hundred times and ask my opinion — a few thousand times — and in the end choose not to do the reel. These people have taught me the most important lesson in life — to not talk about reels.

Instead, I talk about the sky, the flowers, and vainly attempt to tweet #Lookupplease.

18eng51malar.r.m@gmail.com