PM hails India’s progress, says ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ is model for global welfare

A week before he hosts world leaders at the G20 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ model can be the guiding principle for the welfare of a world shifting from a “GDP-centric approach” to a “human-centric one”. “Irrespective of the size of the GDP, every voice matters,” Mr. Modi told PTI. “Many positive impacts are coming out of India’s G20 Presidency. Some of them are very close to my heart,” he said. Commenting on the interview, the ruling party’s leaders hailed Mr. Modi’s vision for the country. The INDIA bloc parties raised questions on “rising” prices and unemployment.

Amit Shah terms Udhayanidhi remarks as ‘insult to Sanatan Dharma’ made for ‘votebank politics’

Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday reacted sharply to reported remarks made by DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on “Sanatan Dharma”, accusing both the DMK and its ally, the Congress, of “insulting Sanatan Dharma” for vote bank politics. Mr. Shah was addressing a public rally in Dungarpur in Rajasthan, at the launch of the BJP’s “Parivartan Yatra” in the poll going state. Mr. Shah said DMK leaders and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram’s statement supporting Mr. Stalin’s remarks were clear calls by them for the abolition of Sanatan Dharma.

Top Law Ministry officials brief panel chairman Ram Nath Kovind on simultaneous polls

Top officials of the Union Law Ministry on September 3 held a preparatory briefing for former President Ram Nath Kovind who heads the high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha, State Assemblies and local bodies. People aware of the development said, Law Secretary Niten Chandra, Legislative Secretary Reeta Vasishta and others met Mr. Kovind this afternoon to understand how he would like to go about the agenda before the committee.

ISRO conducts first Earth-bound manoeuvre of Aditya-L1

A day after India’s first solar observatory mission which was launched, the first Earth-bound firing to raise the orbit of the Aditya-L1, was performed on September 3. The ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network Work (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru performed the manoeuvre. The space agency said the satellite is healthy and operating nominally.

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Ganga Ram hospital, condition stable

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital on Saturday evening following mild fever. Her condition is said to be stable and is being monitored by a team of doctors, said a source on September 3.

Chidambaram claims ‘ethnic cleansing complete’ in Imphal valley; slams Centre, state govt

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram on September 3 alleged that “ethnic cleansing is complete” in Manipur’s Imphal Valley and said there can be nothing more “shameful” than this development. The former home minister cited a media report which claimed that the last five Kuki families in Imphal were “forcibly removed” from their homes by the authorities. “It marks a new low in India’s descent into lawlessness,” Mr. Chidambaram said.

Infant among two killed as building collapses in Thane

An infant and a woman were killed and five others injured when a residential building collapsed in Maharashtra’s Thane district shortly after midnight on September 3, civic officials said. The single-storey building having six flats and located on Durga Road in Dhobi Talao area of Bhiwandi town collapsed at 12.35 a.m., Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

Teacher in Karnataka’s Shivamogga transferred for allegedly asking students to ‘go to Pakistan’

A teacher at Urdu Government Higher Primary School in Shivamogga has been transferred following allegations that she asked students to “go to Pakistan”, while scolding them for making noise in the classroom. Manjula Devi, who has been working at the school located at Tipu Nagar in Shivamogga, has been transferred to the school at Hosamane Tanda in Hassan taluk. Besides that, the Department of School Education has ordered a departmental inquiry against her.

Russian drone attack in Odesa region hits Danube port infrastructure: Ukraine

Russia launched a 3 1/2-hour drone attack on the southern parts of the Odesa region early on September 3, hitting a Danube River port infrastructure and injuring at least two people, Kyiv said. Ukraine’s air defence systems shot down 22 of the 25 Iranian-made Shahed drones that Russia launched on Odesa in the early Sunday hours, Ukraine’s Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Zimbabwe cricket great Heath Streak dies aged 49

Heath Streak, one of Zimbabwe’s greatest cricketers, died on Sunday aged 49, his wife said in a social media post. He had been battling colon cancer. “In the early hours of this morning, Sunday 3 September, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones,” Nadine Streak wrote.

Najam Sethi slams Asia Cup scheduling after Pallekele washout

Former Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Najam Sethi has slammed the Asia Cup scheduling after the India-Pakistan match washout at Pallekele, saying his suggestion to play in the UAE was turned down and “poor excuses” were made to accommodate Sri Lanka. Sethi, who took over on an interim basis after Ramiz Raja was sacked as PCB chairman last year, expressed his frustration after the much-anticipated game between India and Pakistan was abandoned due to rain on Saturday.

