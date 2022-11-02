Tamil Nadu rain updates | Ministers review monsoon situation in Chennai

Record rains were recorded for Chennai and its suburbs on Tuesday that began overnight. | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Rains that began overnight on Tuesday lashed Tamil Nadu’s Chennai and suburbs and led to inundation in a string of localities in the city and on the outskirts. The rain continued to wreak havoc and two persons were killed in rain-related incidents in the State.

A “heavy to very heavy rain” warning was issued at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts for the next 24 hours.

There was widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu and showers ranged between 1 cm to 9 cm, which includes Cauvery delta areas and coastal regions like Kanyakumari. The Northeast monsoon rains commenced in Tamil Nadu on 29 October. Following the heavy showers, the city witnessed heavy traffic congestion and two subways were also closed.

Meanwhile, following a spate of heavy rainfall in the state of Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired a virtual meeting of top officials on monsoon preparedness and instructed officials to work in cohesion and directed them to take swift action on complaints. The Chennai Corporation has launched a helpline number 1913 to enable city residents to report for any civic issues during the rains. Flood control room landline numbers for the Corporation in Ripon Buildings are 044 -25619206, 044-25619207 and 044-25619208.

Weather update as on November 2, 2022 at 12 pm | Video Credit: Special Arrangement

Here are the latest updates:

Chennai, 5.45 p.m.

Passengers wade through flooded parking lots at Chennai Metro stations

Commuters using Chennai Metro Rail continued to struggle to enter some stations as a few parking lots faced water logging issues, thanks to heavy showers in the city over the past couple of days. Owing to the rains that lashed the city on Tuesday night, the parking lot of St. Thomas Mount Metro Rail station was flooded and many passengers had to wade through water to cross the space and enter the concourse area (where tickets are issued).

Sources said that there was some flooding in the parking lots of a few other stations in the Phase I extension project too, such as Tiruvottiyur and Tollgate.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), while the water has been pumped out at Tiruvottiyur and Tollgate Metro Rail stations, the work is still in progress at St. Thomas Mount station. “Five 40 HP pumps have been employed in the station premises and the water is being cleared. We will finish the work at the earliest,” an official said. — Sunitha S.

Chennai, 5.20 p.m.

Third day of Tamil Nadu XI-Bangladesh XI match washed out

Mohammad Saif Hasan of Bangaladesh XI bowled by Trilok Nag H of Tamil Nadu XI on day one of the match between Tamil Nadu XI and Bangaladesh XI at MAC Stadium in Chennnai on October 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Play on the third day of the four-day practice match in Chennai between Tamil Nadu XI and Bangladesh XI was washed out due to rain on Wednesday.

Heavy rains have been lashing the city since late Monday night. Showers overnight meant there was no play for the second straight day. — PTI

Chennai, 4.55 p.m.

Chennai City Traffic Police close commute in two subways

Heavy rain resulted in water logging in many roads and low-lying areas in Chennai on Wednesday. An overbridge at the Ganesapuram subway has been flooded, causing citizens distress. | Photo Credit: Jothi Ramalingam B.

The Chennai City Traffic Police closed traffic in two subways, Rangarajapuram in T. Nagar and Ganesapuram near Perambur, due to the flooding caused by heavy rains on Wednesday.

City Traffic Police said the heavy rains on Tuesday night and Wednesday resulted in the two subways getting flooded. As the subways are water-logged, the traffic police have announced traffic diversions for vehicles bound for these closed subways. The traffic police have also closed a few roads in north Chennai due to stagnation of rain water on Ashtabujam Road, Millers Road, Medavakkam Tank Road, Pantheon Lane in Egmore, Ajax bus terminus, and Anna Nagar Blue Star 2nd Avenue.

Similarly, Ashok Nagar 4th, 7th and 11th avenues, and P.T. Rajan Salai, have been closed for traffic — R. Srikanth

Chennai, 4.50 p.m.

North Chennai hit by inundation: Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar

The AIADMK’s organisation secretary and former Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar complained that north Chennai had been hit by inundation, following the rains.

Observing that the Kolathur Assembly constituency [represented by Chief Minister M. K. Stalin] was also hit, Mr. Jayakumar, who represented Royapuram several times in the Assembly, told reporters in Pulianthope that a similar situation prevailed in many other parts of the city such as Mambalam, Guindy, Saidapet and Kodambakkam.

“If this is the situation after the current spell of rain, I doubt how the government is going to handle in future when there would be rain for many more days to come,” Mr. Jayakumar said. — T. Ramakrishnan

Chennai, 4.40 p.m.

Shutters of Chembarambakkam reservoir opened

| Video Credit: M. Vedhan

Chennai, 4.25 p.m.

Stalin visits State Emergency Operations Centre; monitors functioning

Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin inspects the Emergency Operation Centre, at Ezhilagam, in Chennai, on November 2. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inspected the State Emergency Operation Centre of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department at Ezhilagam and monitored its functioning, amid the heavy rains. He also interacted with the people virtually to ascertain if they faced any civic issues during the rains and that if they were resolved.

Later, speaking to the reporters, he said the erstwhile AIADMK government [2011-21] had ruined not only Chennai but the entire Tamil Nadu in the past 10 years. To rectify this, it will take many years. “But we are confident of fixing the issues within one and half years,” Mr. Stalin said.

He said that complaints about waterlogging in North Chennai have been received and are being rectified. Sanjay Vijayakumar

Chennai, 4.10 p.m.

Thunderstorm now cast for the State, Puducherry, and Karaikal

As per the forecast, moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thenkasi, Thoothukudi, Chengalpattu.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Chennai, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Aryalur, Perambalur, Tiruchi, Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal during the next three hours. — Regional Meteorological Centre

Chennai, 3 p.m.

Ministers meet at Ripon Buildings, review monsoon situation in Chennai

Ministers K.N. Nehru, Ma. Subramanian and P.K. Sekar Babu at a meeting with Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Mayor R. Priya at Chennai on November 2, 2022 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On Wednesday, a day after Chennai saw heavy rainfall, Ministers and high-level officials met at Ripon Buildings, Chennai Corporation’s headquarters to review the situation. Speaking after the meeting, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said the number of places where stagnation occurred is significantly lower this year, compared to last year, with only 65 locations requiring active motor use.

He said motors would be available for any amount of rain, and, in reply to a question said any patchwork to smoothen roads would only be completed after stormwater drains and other civic projects were 100% completed to avoid further digging.

The Minister said since October 31 up till 8 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, Chennai has received an average of 205. 47mm of rain or 20.55cm.

Despite this number, water has not stagnated to a high level in most areas. In two places, Kolathur and Thiruvika Nagar in Pulianthope, there is heavy water stagnation which is caused by the presence of large amounts of water.

The Corporation has employed the use of motors in these locations.

The meeting was attended by Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Mayor R. Priya, Minister Nehru, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian and HR & CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu, along with other senior officials — Malavika Ramakrishnan

Chennai, 1 P.M.

Light to moderate rains predicted for the next three hours

Passengers walk through stagnated rain water at the temporary bus stand in Thoothukudi on November 2, 2022 | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

In a weather bulletin issued at 1 p.m., the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has forecast that light to moderate rains with thunderstorms & lightning are likely to occur at one or two places over Dindigul, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirapalli, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Karur districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next one to three hours .

Chennai, 12 P.M.

156 motor pumps deployed in 65 locations of Chennai

On Wednesday, a day after heavy rains lashed Chennai, the Chennai Corporation said 156 motor pumps have been deployed around the city in 65 locations, to clear stagnant water. A total of 536 pumps have been readied for this purpose. Since October 31, trees have fallen in 19 locations, and all have been cleared by the civic body. A total of 20,000 workers are in the field to deal with rain-related complaints, civic authorities said — Malavika Ramakrishnan

Chennai, 11.40 A.M.

Perambur, Avadi record highest rainfall in Chennai at 17 cm

In the 24-hour period ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, Chennai and its surroundings witnessed some very heavy to heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department classifies heavy rainfall as 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in a 24-hour period, 115.6 mm to 204.4mm as very heavy rainfall in the same period and as moderate if the rainfall ranges between 15.6mm to 64.4 mm.

In Chennai, Perambur, the Chennai Collectorate and Avadi received 17 cm each; Kattukuppam in Kancheepuram district and, Ponneri in Tiruvallur district recorded 16 cm each; Red Hills and Gummidipoondi in Tiruvallur district received 14 cm each.

Chennai and its surroundings witnessed some very heavy to heavy rainfall.

Sholinganallur, Cheyyur, MGR Nagar, Ambattur, Nungambakkam, Ayanavaram and Villivakkam in Tiruvallur district recorded 13 cm each; Anna University 12 cm; Thirupporur, the DGP Office, and Srivilliputhur received 11 cm each.

The Chennai Airport received 10 cm, whike Pallikaranai, Chembarabakkam, Sriperumbudur, Tondiarpet, Thamaraipakkam and Nandanam received 9 cm each.

The ACS College in Kancheepuram district, Meenambakkam ISRO, Velankanni, Cholavaram and Koratur got 8 cm each, while Mamallapuram, Tiruvallur, Walajabad (in Kancheepuram district), Vandavasi (in Tiruvannamalai district), Cheyyar (in Tiruvannamalai district) and Ettayapuram (in Thoothukudi district) got 7 cm each.

Several other places in the State received less than 7cm of rainfall, the data revealed — Deepa H. Ramakrishnan

Chennai, 11:15 A.M.

Light to moderate rain likely at many places in Tamil Nadu

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Tuesday forecast light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning all over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal for the next four days.

For Chennai, the sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning are likely in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 26 degree Celsius and 22-23 degree Celsius respectively.

The Nungambakkam station recorded 8.4 cm of rainfall on Tuesday, which is the third-highest in the last 72 years and the highest in the last 30 years. The fishermen were advised not to venture into the sea for the next two days since wind speed is expected to reach 40-50 km/hr.

Tiruvallur, 10:35 A.M.

100 cusecs of water to be released from the Red Hills tank flood gate

Tiruvallur District Administration will release 100 cusecs of water from the Red Hills tank flood gate by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, as a precautionary measure. This is due to the inflow of runoff of around 2000 cusecs from catchment areas caused by rainfall for the past few days. The water in the tank stands at 18.42 feet as against its capacity of 21.20 feet. The storage position is 2,692 mcft as against 3,300 mcft, said an official press release from Tiruvallur District Collector Alby John Varghese. - Deepa H. Ramakrishnan

Puducherry, 10:00 A.M.

Thunderstorm now cast for the State, Puducherry, Karaikal

There was widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu and showers ranged between 1 cm to 9 cm. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

As per the forecast, moderate rain with thunderstorms & lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, and Vellore, districts of Tamil Nadu during the next three hours.

Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms & lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tirupattur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Theni, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Thirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry & Karaikal during the next three hours, a bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai at 10 a.m. on Wednesday said. - Deepa H. Ramakrishnan. Read More

Vellore, 09:30 A.M.

Day-long showers bring respite from heat in Vellore, nearby districts

Day-long showers lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu’s Vellore town and neighbouring big towns including Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Arani, Gudiyatham, Arcot, Walajah, Chengam, Cheyyar and Vandavasi on Tuesday.

Vellore recorded a total rainfall of 1.10 mm as of 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. Due to continuous rain, the district administration warned residents against venturing into waterbodies and rivers. Local bodies, including Vellore Corporation, have been undertaking monsoon related works for the past few months.

Chennai, 9.00 A.M.

Chennai set to have few more rainy days

Chennai is set to have a few more rainy days and several stretches near the arterial Anna Salai here, the congested parts of busy north Chennai, sleepy neighbourhoods tucked away in the southern and northern regions of the city and suburbs witnessed inundation. Similar was the scenario in several other parts of the State.

The upper air circulation system is weak, however, and not likely to become stronger, Met officials have said. An upper air circulation situated in the Southwest Bay of Bengal and off the north coast of Sri Lanka, is causing light to moderate rains over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, which announced the onset of the Northeast monsoon on October 29, has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated locations as well till November 4. - ANI

Chennai, 8:40 A.M.

Greater Chennai Corporation authorities inspected several areas

The municipal corporation inspected several areas in Chennai and there was no rainwater stagnation in localities like K.K. Nagar in view of preparatory measures and stormwater drain work. Authorities have installed flood monitoring cameras in localities vulnerable to flooding.

In view of the ongoing stormwater drain improvement work and Chennai Metrorail phase-2 project, barricades have been put up in many stretches of roads.- PTI

Chennai, 8.10 A.M.

Nungambakkam recorded 12.6 cm rainfall in a single day

Rain clouds loom over Coimbatore city on Wednesday. The Northeast monsoon set over Tamil Nadu on October 29. The Regional Metereological Centre on November 1 forecast rain at isolated places over Coimbatore on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. Periasamy

The quantum of rainfall recorded across weather stations in the State from 8.30 a.m. on November 1 to 5.30 a.m. on November 2 is as follows, as per data from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

Nungambakkam - 12.6 cm

Meenambakkam -10.06 cm

Kattapakkam - 15.2 cm

Villivakkam in Tiruvallur district - 12.5 cm

Nandanam in Chennai - 8.7 cm

ACS Medical college - 8.45 cm

Chembarambakkam - 4.05 cm

Lower Kothaiyar - 1.05 cm

Denkanikottai - 1.20 cm

Kayathar - 3.40 cm

Sattankulam - 2.25 cm

The data provided by Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu district administrations from 6 a.m. on November 1 to 6 a.m. on November 2 read as follows:

Chengalpattu-5.1 cm

Madhuranthakam-5.1 cm

Cheyyur-13.4 cm

Tambaram-2.8 cm

Mamallapuram-7.4 cm

Kelambakkam-3.7 cm

Thirukalukundram-4.9 cm

Thiruporur-11.1 cm

Gummidipoondi - 13.6 cm

Ponneri - 15.7 cm

Redhills 14.2 cm

Avadi 16.7 cm

Thamaraipakkam - 8.8 cm

Tiruvallur - 7.2 cm

Cholavaram - 7.8 cm.- Ramya Kannan

Vellore, 7:40 A.M.

Holiday for schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu

In view of the day-long showers that lashed Tamil Nadu, a holiday was declared for schools and colleges where schools were closed in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram, Vellore, and Tiruvannamalai districts. A holiday was also declared for schools and colleges in the Ranipet district due to rain. The holiday was also declared for primary and middle schools only in the Tirupattur district. For the first time in three decades, Nungambakkam, a core city area recorded 8 cm of rainfall in a single day and suburban Red Hills 13 cm followed by 12 cm in Perambur.