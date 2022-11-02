Chennai

T.N. Rains | Two subways, several roads closed off in Chennai due to inundation

A view of the water-logging in the Ganesapuram subway near Vyasarpadi railway station on Wednesday morning

A view of the water-logging in the Ganesapuram subway near Vyasarpadi railway station on Wednesday morning | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Chennai City Traffic Police closed traffic in two subways, Rangarajapuram in T. Nagar and Ganesapuram near Perambur, due to the flooding caused by heavy rains on Wednesday. 

City Traffic Police said the heavy rains on Tuesday night and Wednesday resulted in the two subways getting flooded. As the subways are water-logged, the traffic police have announced traffic diversions for vehicles bound for these closed subways. 

Vehicles coming from Vyasarpadi towards the Ganesapuram subway would proceed on Pulianthope High Road and Basin Bridge flyover to reach the city, whereas vehicles going towards Vyasarpadi  would be diverted on the Perambur High road and flyover. 

Having closed the Rangarajapuram subway, the police would be allowing vehicles on the Rangarajapuram flyover.

The traffic police have also closed a few roads in north Chennai due to stagnation of rain water on Ashtabujam Road, Millers Road, Medavakkam Tank Road, Pantheon Lane in Egmore, Ajax bus terminus, and Anna Nagar Blue Star 2nd Avenue. 

Similarly, Ashok Nagar 4th, 7th and 11th avenues, and P.T. Rajan Salai,  have been closed for traffic. 


