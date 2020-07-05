Coronavirus India lockdown Day 103 live updates | Total shutdown in Cuttack city till July 8

05 July 2020 09:10 IST

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government on Saturday, the Capital reported 2,505 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 97,200 cases

In India, 60% of COVID-19 patients had at least one ‘co-morbidity’ and nearly 78% of them were under 50, says data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), a Health Ministry body, that’s tasked with monitoring disease outbreaks across the country.

Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates at the national and State levels here.

Here are the latest updates:

Advertising

Advertising

9.00 am | Odisha

Total shutdown in Cuttack city till July 8

The Odisha government on Saturday declared complete shutdown in Cuttack till July 8 amid rising COVID-19 cases. All non-essential shops will be closed and non- essential travel prohibited, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) said in a notification. Grocery, vegetable and milk shops can remain open from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m., while strictly adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Read more

8.30 am

Tripura starts free supply of juice with Vitamin C

The Tripura government on Saturday started free distribution of pineapple and lemon juice so as to boost the immunity of people in urban areas with Vitamin C for combating COVID-19.

Called the Chief Minister’s Coronavirus Prevention, the programme was launched by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb ahead of a day’s total lockdown across the State on July 5.

Read more

8.00 am | Kerala

Local transmission evident in Ernakulam

Shifting business: The Ernakulam main retail and wholesale market which was closed after three persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Five persons in the district, with no travel history and no immediately apparent contact with COVID-19 positive patients, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday. Health officials said they were still in the process of tracing the sources of infection and contacts of the five persons.

Read more

Also read: 20 arrested for flouting physical distancing norms at Kochi market

7.30 am | Odisha

Odisha hospitals turning into hotspots, 38 fresh cases from cancer institute

Hospitals in Odisha are steadily turning into hotspots for novel coronavirus with number of leading health institutions reporting fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday.

As many as 38 positive cases were detected in Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer (AHPGIC), Cuttack taking the hospital tally past 100-mark in past 10 days.

Read more

7.00 am | Maharashtra

Mumbai Police tweak 2-km rule, permit travel ‘closer to home’

The Mumbai police on Saturday altered its 2-kilometre radius rule imposed to curb needless travel during the lockdown and allowed people to move around in their neighbourhood. In a tweet, the police said people were “permitted shopping closer to home” from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. and asked them to carry IDs and other documents while travelling for work.

Read more

6.30 am

Assam Raj Bhavan campus sealed

The Raj Bhavan campus and its surrounding areas in Guwahati were sealed and declared a containment zone on Saturday after two persons of the Governor’s Office tested COVID-19 positive, an official said.

Assam Governor Jagadish Mukhi, his wife Prem Mukhi and 176 employees, including security personnel and their family members, were tested on July 1 after two personal security officers had tested positive earlier.