Coimbatore MLA tests positive for COVID-19

Coimbatore south MLA ‘Amman’ K. Arjunan tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
He was admitted to the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore.
Swab samples of Mr. Arjunan, his wife, and a few others were collected for testing after his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter tested positive for the coronavirus last week.
Sources said that a swab sample of the AIADMK legislator that was collected initially tested negative. However, the result of a repeat test returned positive.
Others from his family and close aides of the MLA were asked to remain in home quarantine after their swab samples tested negative for the disease.
Minister of Municipal Administration and Rural Development S. P. Velumani took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.
Man dies of COVID-19
A 57-year-old man from Ganapthy in Coimbatore died of COVID-19 on Saturday. He was admitted to ESI Hospital on June 28. He died late on Saturday. The man was also suffering from type 2 diabetes, heart problems and systemic arterial hypertension, according to the Health Department.
