U.P. CM asks officials to prepare COVID-19 plan

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed the State’s health and medical education departments to prepare a special work plan for Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad in view of the growing number of COVID-19 cases.

In a meeting with senior officials, Mr. Adityanath stressed on more efforts for further improving medical facilities in the two districts to check the spread of infection, an official statement issued here said.

The CM also directed that a special health department team be sent to Ghaziabad to ensure better arrangements in COVID hospitals and treatment of infected people, and further said a similar team should be sent to Bulandshahr.

Mr. Adityanath also directed private hospitals to use TrueNat machines for COVID-19 screening. They are presently being used in government hospitals.

He had earlier sought permission for using TrueNat machines in private hospitals and permission for the same has been given by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Use of TrueNat machines in private hospitals will help provide prompt treatment to emergency patients as it would save time spent in waiting for the COVID test reports before starting treatment, the statement said.

Testing capacity

Directing officials to increase testing capacity, which has crossed the 25,000 tests-per-day mark, Mr. Adityanath said the aim would be to achieve the 30,000 mark in the next phase.

Directing the officials to improve facilities in the State’s medical colleges, the CM said senior doctors should make regular rounds and an official should be nominated to monitor health services in the colleges.

He also asked the special secretary-level officials, sent in districts as nodal officers, to undertake regular monitoring of all the COVID hospitals. He added that kin of patients admitted in COVID hospitals should be provided regular information on their health by telephone.