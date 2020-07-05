Tripura starts free supply of juice with Vitamin C

The Tripura government on Saturday started free distribution of pineapple and lemon juice so as to boost the immunity of people in urban areas with Vitamin C for combating COVID-19.
Called the Chief Minister’s Coronavirus Prevention, the programme was launched by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb ahead of a day’s total lockdown across the State on July 5. The lockdown follows the sudden increase in cases. At the last count, the State had 1,534 cases, with 324 of them active and one patient having died.
Mr. Deb, who also holds the Health and Family Welfare portfolio, said the government would spend ₹1 crore to implement the programme to be carried out every Saturday in July.
He said the Vitamin C-enriched juice and fruits had been distributed in 316 locations through self-help groups in coordination with the urban local bodies. “While the scheme is aimed at increasing the people’s immunity, more than 300 farmers would be able to sell their fruits at reasonable prices,” the Chief Minister said.
Tripura annually produces 1.40 lakh tonnes of two exotic and juicy varieties of pineapple — Kew and Queen.
