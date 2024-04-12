ADVERTISEMENT

BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa submits nomination papers as independent candidate in Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat

April 12, 2024 01:45 pm | Updated 01:45 pm IST - Shivamogga

He is contesting against BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, son of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa

The Hindu Bureau

Former deputy CM and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa submitted his nomination papers as independent candidate in Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat in Karnataka on April 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Former deputy CM and senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa submitted his nomination papers as an indepdendent candidate in Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency on April 12.

Accompanied by his wife Jayalakshmi and former minister Gulihatti Shekhar, he reached the office of Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade in a procession after offering prayers in the Ganapati temple at Ramanna Shreshti Park in Shivamogga.

He raised a banner of revolt against the State leadership of the BJP after his son, K.E. Kanthesh, was denied the party ticket for Haveri seat. He is contesting against BJP candidate B.Y. Raghavendra, son of former CM B.S. Yediyurappa.

Mr. Eshwarappa and his supporters have been campaigning under the banner of Rashtrabhaktara Balaga (team of patriots). The former deputy CM has been using the photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his campaign, to which BJP leaders have objected.

