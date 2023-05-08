May 08, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - Madikeri

Incumbent MLA of Madikeri Assembly constituency in Kodagu district Appachu Ranjan is eyeing a fourth consecutive win. Mr Ranjan is from the Kodava community. He has been elected from the Vokkaliga Gowda-dominated constituency since 2008.

The Congress has chosen Mantar Gowda, son of former Minister A. Manju, for the Madikeri seat. Interestingly, Mr. Manju is the JD(S) candidate for Arkalgud seat in Hassan district.

In 2021, Dr. Gowda had unsuccessfully contested elections for the Legislative Council from local bodies in Kodagu on a Congress ticket.

Dr. Gowda, a radiologist, says people are looking for a change. “There has been no development in the constituency. Roads are in poor condition, farming communities are suffering, and lack of health infrastructure are the main issues which I am focusing on. I am seeking votes of people to resolve these issues.”

However, the BJP here is projecting Dr Gowda as an outsider who doesn’t know anything about the constituency.

Appachu Ranjan told The Hindu, “I am seeking votes on the basis of development which I have done in the constituency. During landslides and Covid pandemic, I was with the people, and they know my work. So I have all confidence that I will win.”

In a recent development, the Congress was impacted in the constituency by the departure of senior leader B.A. Jeevijaya who was an aspirant for the ticket. He told mediapersons, “Congress party has given the ticket to an outsider. My suggestions were ignored by the party. So, I have decided to support a local candidate from the district.” He did not reveal who he would support.

Madikeri Assembly constituency

Appachu Ranjan (BJP)

Mantar Gowda (Congress)

Napanda Muthappa (JD-S)

Bopanna K.P. (AAP)

Voters

Total number of voters: 2,32,148

Male: 1,13,585

Female: 1,18,553

Others: 10

Past results

2018

Winner: Appachu Ranjan (BJP)

Votes (vote share): 70,631 (41.68%)

Runner-up: B. A. Jivijaya (JD-S)

Votes (vote share): 54,616 (32.23%)

3rd place: K. P. Chandrakala (Congress)

Votes (vote share): 38,219 (22.55%)

2013

Winner: Appachu Ranjan (BJP)

Votes (vote share):56,696 (36.85%)

Runner-up: B.A. Jivijaya (JD-S)

Votes (vote share): 52,067 (33.84%)

3rd place: K.M. Lokesh (Congress)

Votes (vote share): 32,313 (21%)

History of the seat

Madikeri constituency is dominated by Arebashe Vokkaliga and Kodava community

Constituency is known for tourism and coffee plantations

BJP’s Appachu Ranjan has been representing the constituency for the last 3 terms

What people want

Health infrastructure

Roads and civic Infrastructure

Solution to man-animal conflict

Solution to looming threat of landslides

Boost to tourism sector

