Karnataka elections: Knowledge and ignorance thrive simultaneously at Mangaluru (Ullal) constituency

April 26, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

You can call it “Shikshana Kashi,” (educational hub) with a number of institutes of higher education while simultaneously drubbing it as an abode of municipal waste with the flanks of every road in the Mangaluru constituency strewn with solid waste.

A traditional Congress bastion having elected its legislators in 11 elections and one byelection, out of 14 elections since 1957, the Mangaluru constituency (erstwhile Ullal from 1978 and Mangalore-2 from 1957) is largely influenced by the neighbouring Mangaluru almost growing as its satellite town.

The presence of Mangalore University in the hilly terrain of Konaje has influenced the opening of a number of private higher education institutions in and around neighbouring Deralakatte, thereby making Thokkottu-Konaje as the corridor of higher education.

Situated on the southern bank of the Netravathi, Mangaluru constituency borders Kasaragod district of Kerala in the south. Private educational institutions, Yenepoya, Nitte, Kanachur, PA Institutes, St. Aloysius etc., and the Infosys campus at Mudipu have heralded urbanisation of many parts of the constituency for about two decades.

The constituency is also endowed with a beautiful beachfront, from Ullal to Batpady, which now has almost been ravaged by sea erosion. The Someshwara Temple at Someshwara, Syed Madani Dargah at Ullal, Mary, the Queen of Universe Church at Ranipura-Munnur, St. Joseph Vaz Church on Mudupu Hills etc., are some of the religious landmarks here.

While the areas witnessed large-scale development in terms of buildings, the local bodies — the Ullal City Municipal Council, the Kotekar Town Panchayat, the Someshwara Town Municipal Council and gram panchayats — apparently failed on two fronts, provision for drinking water and solid waste management.

Residents largely depend upon groundwater for their daily needs while the recently constructed Harekala-Adyar vented dam-cum-bridge is expected to quench their thirst.

However, the administration has failed to evolve a strong solid waste management mechanism, either locally or as a common pool. Flanks of almost all roads, including National Highway 66, are strewn with solid waste that not only emanates foul smell, but also pollutes the environment, including the Netravathi.

Road infrastructure has seen some development, including the four-laning Thokkottu-Mudipu stretch in bits and pieces. Many interior roads too have either seen bitumen or concrete surface. A working underground drainage system appears absent in Ullal town wherein waste water flows to the Arabian Sea.

Sea erosion has swallowed large tracts of land between Ullal and Batapady with the Batpady beachfront almost disappearing in the last two years. Thousands of crores of rupees spent by the government through ADB-funded beach protection projects appear to have had little impact.

Amid all these pluses and minuses, incumbent MLA U.T. Khader (Congress), who is also Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, is testing his luck for the fifth time, including the 2007 byelections caused by the death of his father, U.T. Fareed.

The BJP, which had wrested Ullal constituency in 1994 through K. Jayarama Shetty, has now fielded former zilla panchayat vice-president Satish Kumpala as its candidate.

There is a straight fight between the two, with Mr. Khader confident of his victory with the development works he has undertaken while Mr. Kumapala is sure of trouncing the big leader with the development works of the ‘double engine’ government.