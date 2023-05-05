Problems galore, but they rarely become election issues in Pulikeshinagar, Shivajinagar and Sarvagnanagar

May 05, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The adjoining Assembly constituencies of Shivajinagar, Pulikeshinagar, and Sarvagnanagar make up one of the largest blocks dominated by low-income groups, minority communities, and Dalits in the city. These areas have remained so for decades now, with no great improvement in the socio-economic condition of its residents.

It is also characterised by narrow bylanes, overflowing drains, and crumbling civic infrastructure. Women waiting with plastic pots at public taps is still a common sight here. Not only that, these areas have higher crime rates, rowdyism and drug peddling, mainly ganja, which is so easily available that even young children are habituated to it. However, none of these pressing issues seem to figure in the campaign in these three constituencies.

Personality dominated

“Elections in these constituencies are mostly dominated by personalities. The lack of credible challengers in these areas has essentially ensured the real issues are not discussed. But these constituencies genuinely need change and new thinking. We need programmes to improve the socio-economic conditions of the people here and control crime,” said R.A. Janab, a resident of Pulikeshinagar.

While K.J. George has won thrice from Sarvagnanagar with large margins, Akhanda Srinivasamurthy has won twice from Pulikeshinagar, once each on JD(S) and Congress tickets each, and is this time contesting from BSP. R. Roshan Baig, who dominated Shivajinagar for over two decades, is no longer in the fray.

Mob violence

This is also the area that saw violence in 2020 over a derogatory remark against Prophet Mohammed in D.J. Halli. The violence left three people killed in police action. As the post was made by Mr. Srinivasamurthy’s nephew, his house was attacked by the mob.

As he hobnobbed with the BJP after the riots, he seems to have antagonised Muslims in the belt, prompting Congress to deny him a ticket. Congress has fielded A.C. Srinivas from Devanahalli in Pulikeshinagar this time. The fight seems to be between Congress and Akhanda Srinivasamurthy.

Though many complain that Mr. George is not accessible in Sarvagnanagar, he seems to be the favourite again. Padmanabha Reddy from BJP, who has taken on Mr. George multiple times earlier, is again in the fray.

IMA scam

Rizwan Arshad won a by-poll in 2019 after R. Roshan Baig resigned as part of mass defections that brought down the JDS-Congress coalition government but did not contest the by-polls, given he was accused in the IMA scam in which many poor people, mainly Muslims, lost money. However, with Mr. Baig not in the fray, IMA scam figures nowhere in the campaign this election.

Mr. Arshad now faces off against N. Chandra, a former Congress councillor who worked for his victory in 2019 from BJP. Contrary to expectations, there is a tough fight in the constituency. BJP has won the seat twice in 1999 and 2004 and has a consistent vote base in the constituency.