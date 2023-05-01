With Siddaramaiah not in fray, it is a triangular fight in Kolar

May 01, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

A triangular fight has emerged between BJP, Congress and JD(S), after former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah did not enter the election fray from Kolar Assembly constituency.

Against speculation of Mr. Siddaramaiah’s possible entry, Congress high command fielded Kothur G. Manjunath from here. Mr. Manjunath was elected to the Assembly as an Independent from Mulbagal constituency in 2013 but was disqualified by the High Court of Karnataka on the charge of furnishing an illegal caste certificate.

Former Minister and two-term independent MLA R. Varthur Prakash has contested from BJP and C.M.R. Srinath, a fresh face, has been fielded from JD(S).

Leaders disappointed

Mr. Siddaramaiah’s withdrawal from the election fray in Kolar has disappointed many congress leaders in the district, including former Minister K.R. Ramesh Kumar, K.Y. Nanje Gowda and others. It is said that these leaders had been creating a base for Mr. Siddaramaiah since last year. They were hopeful that Mr. Siddaramaiah’s entry would benefit them as well electorally.

Both Congress and JD(S) have their own set of workers in Kolar constituency. However, supporters have come to BJP because of Mr. Varthur Prakash joining the party. The JD(S) and Mr. Prakash have strong hold in rural areas, while Congress is stronger in urban areas. Each party is making strategies keeping this in mind.

Opposition within

Mr. Kothur Manjunath is facing internal opposition from the local leaders in the constituency. Incumbent MLA K. Srinivas Gowda has not effectively participated in the election campaign, point out many. He had offered to make way for Mr. Siddaramaiah and opted out of fray.

Kolar-Chickballapur DCC Bank president and one among the party ticket aspirants Byalahally Govinda Gowda and former MLC V.R. Sudharshan are keeping themselves away from the campaign. Former Member of Parliament K.H. Muniyappa’s supporters are also not in the field.

As far as BJP is concerned, Mr. Varthur Prakash is asking for votes by projecting development works in the constituency.

Mr. Srinath of JD(S) is depending on the success and promises of Panchajanya Yatra by former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. His own work during the pandemic too might come to his help.

As far as caste calculations go, among 2,38,452 voters, 62,000 are Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST). Muslim community has 54,000 votes, about 35,000 are Vokkaligas, 26,000 are from Kuruba community, and about 11,000 are Christians. An estimated 6,000 Lingayat and 40,000 other community votes are in the constituency, according to parties. Therefore, SC/ST and Muslim community votes play a major role here.

Continued neglect

Many people in the constituency talk about continued neglect. Abbani Shivappa, a farmer leader, said, “Kolar is one among the dry districts and it facing severe water problem. But our elected representatives have neglected real issues of the people.”

“Ever since the K.V. Valley project implementation, we are demanding tertiary sewage water treatment, but there is no proper response from any government,” he added.