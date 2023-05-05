Ramanagara Assembly constituency: After grandfather, father, and mother, its now the son’s turn here

May 05, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Ramanagara

Nearly three decades after Ramanagara propelled H.D. Deve Gowda to become the Chief Minister of Karnataka, his grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy is testing waters here following his disastrous debut in the electoral arena in 2019.

In Ramanagara Assembly constituency, considered to be the family’s bastion since it gave political rebirth to his grandfather, 35-year-old Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy is being challenged by Congress veteran H.A. Iqbal Hussain and 38-year-old Gowtham Gowda, the BJP nominee.

Ignominious defeat

After suffering ignominious defeat to actor Sumalatha Ambareesh in Mandya in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy has entered the Assembly election fray, carrying the weight of the family tag. The constituency elected his grandfather in 1994, his mother, Anitha Kumaraswamy, in 2018 and his father and former Chief Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy, in 2004, 2008, and 2013. In fact, Ms. Anitha Kumaraswamy gave up her claim over the seat in 2023 to pave the way for her son.

At Gabbadi village in Harohalli taluk, Kempaiah and Thimmaiah, both in their 60s, said that though they had voted for Mr. Gowda and Mr. Kumaraswamy, they did not wish to vote for Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy because it had become a “family affair” now. The family has migrated from Hassan and snatched away chances of locals, they said.

According to Chandrashekar, a BJP functionary, infrastructure in the constituency, especially in the town area, has not improved. “Over the years, one family has dominated the political space. The legislators are also not easily accessible,” he claimed.

With Mr. Gowtham Gowda’s father, Marilinge Gowda, being a former JD(S) MLC, the contest is being keenly watched as he has the potential to wean away a good number of JD(S) votes. Incidentally, in the 2018 byelection, the BJP polled about 6,000 votes despite its candidate L. Chandrashekar, son of Congress MLC C.M. Lingappa, withdrawing from the fray. Given the current political climate, the outcome of the election hinges on the performance of the BJP candidate while the JD(S) is confident of retaining the seat.

Vokkaliga vote factor

Krishnappa, a resident of Pichankere village, said Mr. Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s fortunes would also depend on how many Vokkaliga votes are garnered by Mr. Hussain, given the influence of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and his brother D.K. Suresh, MP, in the region. In the Vokkaliga-dominated constituency, the Muslim voters — mostly in Ramanagara town — are also decisive. In Ramanagara town, both JD(S) and Congress have their presence.

Several JD(S) workers in villages felt that the party’s 14-month alliance with the Congress in 2018–2019 had hurt them, and did no good to the party. “At the grassroots, JD(S) and Congress workers have bitter fights and at the top, Mr. Kumaraswamy and Mr. Shivakumar came together, which was confusing. Many JD(S) workers also shifted to the Congress,” a JD(S) worker in Harohalli said.

However, the JD(S) is confident as its workers point out that there are works done by the Kumaraswamy couple that have helped people. “The community has backed the family in the past and will continue to do so,” said an activist.