Hassan Assembly constituency: Tough fight between JD(S) and BJP in this crucial battleground

April 26, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - Hassan

Hassan Assembly constituency attracted attention State-wide following differences within former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s family over finalising a candidate for the seat.

Bhavani Revanna, wife of former Minister H.D. Revanna, on January 23, announced that the party’s senior leaders have decided to field her for the constituency. However, the party’s legislature party leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, declared that he would field an “ordinary worker” for the constituency.

The differences between the two brothers’ families intensified with other family members joining the issue. Mr. Deve Gowda had to hold several consultations and the saga dragged on for over 50 days before the party arrived at a consensus to field former four-time MLA the late H.S. Prakash’s son H.P. Swaroop. Ms. Bhavani accepted the choice, stating she was more concerned about her father-in-law’s health.

Big vote share

Interestingly, the developments over the selection of the JD(S) candidate did help Mr. Swaroop launch himself as a strong opponent against sitting BJP MLA Preetham J. Gowda, who had succeeded in winning in the strong bastion of the JD(S) in 2018. Of the seven Assembly segments in Hassan district, only one had won in the last elections. In fact, he won by securing 41.02% of the votes against H.S. Prakash of the JD(S). In the previous elections held in 2013, the BJP could secure only 4.84% of the votes polled. His initiatives to provide drinking water during the summer and the collection of municipal waste at doorsteps when he was a ticket aspirant, besides meticulous campaigning, helped him win, it is argued.

Now, a major section of voters appreciate him for the attention he gave to improving roads, even in remote corners of the constituency. Despite being in the BJP, he enjoys good rapport with a section of the Muslim population. Once, he said he had worked for the benefit of the community people, though they did not vote for him. He added that he might have to stop working for them if they do not vote for him in the future.

However, he is finding the contest tough because of some of his “brash” comments. He openly challenged Mr. Deve Gowda’s family to contest against him. He went on to say that he would resign immediately if his victory margin was less than 50,000 even by one vote. On another occasion, he made wild allegations against Ms. Bhavani and her son Prajwal Revanna. Such comments have not gone down well with the electorate. Besides that, there is anti-incumbency and many are upset that corruption has increased in the last five years.

Though Congress candidate B.K. Rangaswamy (Banavase Rangaswamy), is also in the fray, the contest is largely perceived as between Mr. Preetham and Mr. Swaroop. However, Mr. Rangaswamy’s contest can impact the results. Both the Congress and JD(S) candidates are making efforts to garner the support of minorities, who form a significant number in the constituency. If the Congress gets more Muslim votes, the JD(S) will be in trouble.

One Vokkaliga subsect

All three major candidates belong to Dasa Vokkaliga, a sub-sect, dominant in Hassan constituency. In the past, the JD(S) fielded H.S. Prakash, a Dasa Vokkaliga in Hassan, so that the party could gain the support of that sub-sect in other constituencies of the district. This was one of the factors that worked in favour of Mr. Swaroop. Mr. Deve Gowda’s family belongs to Mullu Vokkaliga, another sub-sect, which dominates elsewhere in the district. but not here.

Poll observers in Hassan believe that the district will witness a tough fight this time between the BJP and the JD(S). The JD(S) candidate is banking on Mr. Deve Gowda’s family. The recent campaign by him and Mr. Kumaraswamy drew crowds. But he does need the wholehearted support of Mr. Revanna and Ms. Bhavani. On the other hand, Mr. Preetham is seeking votes for the development works. Many tall leaders of the party are expected to campaign in the constituency in the coming days.