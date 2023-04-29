Chamaraja constituency to witness keen tussle among candidates

April 29, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - MYSURU

Chamaraja, one of the Assembly constituencies in Mysuru city having a large number of educated voters, has been witnessing a keen tussle with L. Nagendra, the sitting BJP MLA, seeking re-election putting forth the works done in last five years while Congress candidate K. Harish Gowda highlighted the works done during Siddaramaiah government besides his initiatives in individual capacity for helping the affected during COVID-19 pandemic and JD(S) candidate H.K. Ramesh stressed on former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s welfare and programmes for farmers.

All three candidates came together at the meet-the-press organised by the Mysuru District Journalists’ Association here on Friday, April 28, to share their strengths and the reason they should get elected. All three vowed to make efforts for restoring Mysuru’s heritage as many such properties are situated in the constituency.

Mr. Gowda felt that the voters are likely to bless him this time considering the works done in the constituency when Mr. Siddaramaiah was in power. “Chamaraja got a funding of over ₹1,800 crore that boosted health and education infrastructure.”

Welfare of public

He also spoke about the works he did in his individual capacity for the poor people, particularly during COVID-19. “I have been with the people since 2013. I did not get a JD(S) ticket in 2013 and 2018 but I contested, as a JD(S) rebel, in 2018. This time, Congress has given him a ticket considering the strong points.”

He said the poor in Chamaraja were yet to get Ashraya houses and his priority was to provide housing to the homeless. “No Ashraya houses have been allotted in the last 25 years,” he claimed.

In his argument, Mr. Ramesh said the governance that Mr. Kumaraswamy gave is his strength, especially loan waiver of farmers. Moreover, people want a change this time, and Pancharatna programmes promised by the JD(S) are favorable to all sections of society, he claimed.

Out of 19 wards in Chamaraja, 10 are held by the JD(S) councillors. “This shows the constituency is a stronghold of JD(S).”

He alleged substandard road works in the constituency. Some areas like Bamboo bazaar, Meena Bazaar, and other areas lack basic facilities, including proper drinking water.

Works done in five years

Sitting MLA Nagendra, who spoke about the works done in five years, said the restoration of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne buildings could not be taken up due to some legal issues.

He spoke about the funding he got for improving the hospital infrastructure, including the construction of hostels for the students of Mysore Medical College. “I got ₹89 crore sanctioned for the restoration of KR Hospital and Cheluvamba hospital ahead of centenary celebrations of MMCRI.”

He cited technical hurdles for the delay in the completion of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan in the city.

He could not give a convincing reply when asked why the newly-built hospitals were yet to become operational after spending crores of rupees on the buildings.

Mr. Nagendra claimed that he will win by a higher margin this time as he is seeking votes on “development”.

MDJA president S.T. Ravikumar and General Secretary Subramanya were present.