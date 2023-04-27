Triangular contest in Krishnaraja constituency with candidates banking on party popularity

April 27, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MYSURU

The Krishnaraja constituency in Mysuru Urban will see a triangular fight between a two-time MLA from the Congress, a new face from the BJP and a three-time councillor from the Janata Dal (Secular), all of whom are banking on their party popularity to help them sail through the polls in Karnataka on May 10.

The Congress has fielded M.K. Somashekar who had been elected twice as an MLA – in 2004 and 2013; the BJP has fielded T.S. Srivatsa for whom it is a maiden electoral foray, while the JD (S) has fielded K.V. Mallesh who has been a corporator thrice.

All the three have vouched for their works done during the COVID-19 pandemic including distribution of medicines and food kits to the needy to reinforce their claims that they have constantly been in public life and know the pulse of the people.

Organisational network

At an interaction programme organised by the Mysuru District Journalists Association here on Thursday, April 27, the three candidates referred to how they harnessed their organisational network to help the public.

Mr. Somashekar, by the virtue of being two-time MLA, could claim to have made larger interventions to bring about changes in the constituency profile by ensuring additional supply of drinking water through Melapura water works, expansion of a hospital, widening of roads etc.

In response, Mr. Srivatsa touched upon his ‘’behind the scene’’ activity during the pandemic and said that for the first time three-member committees were formed at the ward-level to ensure distribution of medicines and food to the needy.

On his part, Mr. Mallesh spoke of his interventions at the ward-levels but spoke more of the policies of the JD (S) as a regional party which, he claimed, reflected the aspirations of the people of the State. Besides, he accused the two national parties of repeating the same promise since the last 30 years and said people were aspiring for a change in Krishnaraja.

Voters tally

As on March 29, the constituency had 2,47,157 voters of whom 1,20,910 are male and 1,26,222 are female voters while there are 25 transgenders. Reckoned to be a bastion of the BJP with a preponderance of the brahmin community, S.A. Ramdas, the sitting MLA, was denied a ticket to seek a re-election following complaints by the community leaders and a section of the party functionaries.

Since 1994, the constituency has backed Mr. Ramdas as the BJP candidate four times while Mr. Somashekar has won on a JD (S) ticket in 2004 and on a Congress ticket in 2013. Reckoned to lacking in infrastructure and absence of perceptible development, the failure to address the legacy waste of nearly 4 lakh tonnes of garbage located in the constituency is a major issue which the candidates have promised to redress.