March 31, 2024 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

INDIA rally in Delhi | Time to choose between ‘dictatorship and democracy’, says Congress chief Kharge

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on March 31 described the RSS-BJP combine as “poison” that has “destroyed” the country, and called on all Opposition parties to unite to defeat the ruling party in the Lok Sabha elections. This election is to save democracy, the country and the Constitution, he said at the Loktantra Bachao (Save Democracy) rally of the INDIA bloc at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. “We need to unite and only then will we be able to fight the BJP. We won’t succeed if we keep attacking and fighting each other,” Mr. Kharge said.

PM Modi trying to do match-fixing in Lok Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 31 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to do “match-fixing” in the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that if the BJP succeeds in its endeavours, the country’s Constitution will be changed and people’s rights taken away. Addressing the INDIA rally, Mr. Gandhi said this is not an ordinary election but one to save the country’s democracy and Constitution.

Kejriwal promises six guarantees if INDIA comes to power

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on March 31 read out a letter from her husband at the INDIA rally in which he sought the cooperation of 140 crore Indians to build a new India. He added that he was taking the liberty to give these six guarantees to the 140-crore people of India that will be implemented in the first five years on behalf of the India alliance if it comes to power. He apologised to the INDIA bloc partners that he did not get to discuss these guarantees with them before announcing them as he was in jail.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress gets fresh I-T notice of over ₹1,745 crore, total tax demand rises to ₹3,567 crore

In mounting trouble for the Congress, sources in the party said it has received fresh notices from the Income Tax department, raising a tax demand of ₹1,745 crore for the assessment years 2014-15 to 2016-17. With this latest notice, the Income Tax department has raised a total demand of ₹3,567 crore from the Congress. According to sources, the fresh tax notices relate to 2014-15 (₹663 crore), 2015-16 (around ₹664 crore) and 2016-17 (around ₹417 crore). The authorities have ended the tax exemption available to political parties and have taxed the party for the entire collections, they added.

PM Modi says country has only seen trailer of development

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2024 Lok Sabha election is not just for making a government but to make a ‘Viksit Bharat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on March 31, asserting that people have only seen a “trailer” of development and his government was preparing the roadmap for next five years. Addressing his first rally in Uttar Pradesh after the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, Mr. Modi lauded Meerut as a land of “revolution and revolutionaries” that gave leaders like Chaudhary Charan Singh to the nation.

PM Modi leads BJP’s attack on Congress over Katchatheevu issue, Kharge calls it ‘desperation’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 31 criticised the Congress over the ceding of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka in 1974 by the then Indira Gandhi government, an issue that has gained prominence in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after recent news reports highlighting the issue. Citing a news report, Mr. Modi posted on “X” (formerly Twitter): “Eye-opening and startling! New facts reveal how Congress callously gave away Katchatheevu….” further posting “weakening India’s unity, integrity, and interests has been Congress’ way of working for 75 years and counting.” Hitting back, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge asked why did Mr. Modi not take steps to get the island back during his ten-year rule and said that raising the “sensitive” issue ahead of elections shows “desperation”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaza ceasefire talks to resume in Cairo: Egyptian media

Talks aimed at brokering a truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip will resume in Cairo on March 31, Egyptian outlet Al-Qahera reported, days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave the green light for fresh negotiations. “An Egyptian security source confirmed to Al-Qahera News the resumption of negotiations on a truce between Israel and Hamas in the Egyptian capital Cairo tomorrow,” an anchor for the channel, which is close to the country’s intelligence services, said.

Erdogan battles key rival in Turkey’s local elections

Turks began voting on March 31 in municipal elections focused on President Tayyip Erdogan’s bid to reclaim control of Istanbul from rival Ekrem Imamoglu, who aims to reassert the opposition as a political force after bitter election defeats last year. Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu dealt Mr. Erdogan and his AK Party the biggest electoral blow of two decades in power with his win in the 2019 vote. The president struck back in 2023 by securing re-election and a parliament majority with his nationalist allies.

China’s manufacturing activity expands in March after a 5-month lull

Manufacturing in China expanded in March after contracting for five consecutive months, according to an official survey of factory managers released on March 31, suggesting a rebound in industrial activities following the Lunar New Year holiday. The official purchasing managers index, or PMI, rose from 49.1 in February to 50.8 in March. The PMI is on a scale of 100, where 50 marks the cutoff between expansion and contraction. The monthly manufacturing PMI has mostly been under 50 over the past 12 months: Other than this month, factory activities only recorded an expansion in September.

Infosys to receive ₹6,329 crore tax refund from I-T dept

Infosys expects a refund of ₹6,329 crore from the Income Tax Department, the country’s second largest IT services company said. It also informed the stock exchanges about tax demand to the tune of ₹2,763 crore, citing various assessment orders. Infosys Ltd said it has received orders from the Income Tax Department for assessment years 07-08 to 15-16, 17-18, and 18-19 during the quarter.

IPL-17: GT vs SRH | Gujarat Titans prevail over Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets

Gujarat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in the Indian Premier League 2024 match, in Ahmedabad on March 31. Chasing a target of 163, Gujrat Titans finished the match with five balls riding on some excellent batting from all the top order batsmen. Captain Shubman Gill (36) and Wriddhiman Saha (25) gave Gujarat Titans a good start putting on 36 runs in just 4.1 overs. After losing Saha, Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan (45) played sensibly and put on 38 runs in 5 overs. Despite the loss of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudarshan and David Miller added 64 runs in 7 overs.

Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden win Miami Masters doubles title

Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden beat second seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 6-7(3), 6-3, [10-6] in the final of the $10,404,205 ATP Masters tennis tournament in Miami, USA. It was the second title of the season for the Indo-Aussie pair, which had won the Australian Open in Melbourne.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.