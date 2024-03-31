GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden win Miami Masters doubles title

Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha claim the doubles title in the Challenger event in San Luis Potosi, Mexico

March 31, 2024 05:47 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Matthew Ebden of Australia and Rohan Bopanna of India hold the trophy after defeating Austin Krajicek of the United States and Ivan Dodig of Croatia during the men’s doubles final at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 30, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Matthew Ebden of Australia and Rohan Bopanna of India hold the trophy after defeating Austin Krajicek of the United States and Ivan Dodig of Croatia during the men’s doubles final at the Hard Rock Stadium on March 30, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. | Photo Credit: AFP

Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden beat second seeds Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek 6-7(3), 6-3, [10-6] in the final of the $10,404,205 ATP Masters tennis tournament in Miami, USA.

It was the second title of the season for the Indo-Aussie pair, which had won the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Bopanna and Ebden missed three set points at 6-5 on serve in the first set, to eventually lose it in the tie-break. The pair bounced back strongly for a memorable finish, winning the last six points on the trot.

“These guys, they fight back in tough moments. We just tried a different method in the second set. We just relaxed and let ourselves play. It turned out well,” said Ebden.

It was the second ATP Masters title for Bopanna and Ebden who had won the Indian Wells title last year. 

The champion team, which collected $447,300 and 1000 ATP points, saved seven of eight break points in the match.

Interestingly, the pair won three of its five matches in the tournament after losing the first set.

“Every time I hit a serve, I felt it was very accurate. It is an extremely important aspect of tennis,” said Bopanna, who continues to dazzle after turning 44.

“I want to do well in the Masters and Grand Slams. It is good to keep that record going and keep giving everyone a run for their money,” said Bopanna, who won his 43rd career doubles title.

Meanwhile, in the Challenger in Mexico, Rithvik Bollipalli and Niki Poonacha won the doubles title, beating Antoine Bellier and Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 6-2 in the final. It was the first Challenger title as a pair for Rithvik and Niki, who collected $4,665 and 75 ATP points.

The results: Doubles (final): $10,404,205 ATP Masters, Miami: Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden bt Ivan Dodig & Austin Krajicek 6-7(3), 6-3, [10-6].

$82,000 Challenger, San Luis Potosi, Mexico: Rithvik Bollipalli & Niki Poonacha bt Antoine Bellier & Marc-Andrea Huesler (Sui) 6-3, 6-2.

