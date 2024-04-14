April 14, 2024 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

Iran-Israel tension | Air India suspends Tel Aviv flights

Air India on April 14 decided to temporarily suspend flights to Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. An official said the direct flights between Delhi and Tel Aviv will be suspended for now. Air India operates four weekly flights between the two cities. Earlier in the day, the Indian mission in Israel issued a fresh “important advisory” for its nationals after attacks by Iran, advising them to stay calm and adhere to safety protocols. “In light of the recent events in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities,” the Indian mission said.

Iran says retaliation ‘concluded’, warns Israel not to respond

Iran on April 14 urged Israel not to retaliate militarily to an attack overnight, which Tehran presented as a justified response to a deadly strike on its consulate building in Damascus. “The matter can be deemed concluded,” Iran’s mission to the United Nations said in a post on social media platform X just a few hours after the start of the operation late on April 13. “However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe,” the Iranian mission warned.

Congress has dangerous agenda: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing an election rally in Mysuru called the Congress a part of the “tukde tukde gang” and said it believed in dividing the country. “Do we need permission to chant Bharat Mata ki jai,” he asked, attacking Congress for its agenda. He also flayed the party for supporting people who spoke against the country. “Congress disrespected country’s culture by boycotting Ram Mandir inauguration,” he added. Mr. Modi asked the people, “Will you forgive Congress for being anti-Hindu? India has achieved new heights and respected by the world. But the Congress leader (Rahul Gandhi) speaks bad about India during his foreign tours.”

At BJP manifesto launch, PM Modi references ‘global unrest’ to call for an ‘unequivocal majority’ for his government

On a day when the conflict in West Asia appeared to be escalating, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a “strong government with a full majority was necessary” in an uncertain international situation that exists currently, pointing out that his government had time and again managed to bring back Indians stuck in conflict situations abroad. He said this while releasing the BJP’s manifesto at the party’s headquarters, but avoided any explicit mention of specific international conflicts. Meanwhile, the Congress trashed the BJP’s manifesto for being full of rhetoric, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge saying that Mr. Modi’s guarantee was a “warranty of jumlas” as he has failed to fulfil the promises made in the past. The Congress also accused Mr. Modi of not fulfilling promises made on the issue of jobs, doubling of farmers’ incomes and tackling price rise and inflation, and alleged that he was now shifting the goalposts by talking about 2047 instead.

Modi destroying democracy, no difference between him and Putin: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on April 14 said there was no difference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin while accusing the former of slowly destroying democracy in the country. Mr. Pawar was speaking to reporters at Akluj in Solapur district, where he visited the residence of former deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite Patil to discuss candidates for Madha and Solapur Lok Sabha seats. “Modi doesn’t wish for anyone from the Opposition to get elected. Such a stance by the prime minister shows that there is no difference between him and Russia’s Vladimir Putin,” he said.

Cash for vote | Tamil Nadu police summon BJP candidate Nainar Nagendran

The Tamil Nadu police issued summons to BJP’s Tirunelveli Lok Sabha candidate Nainar Nagendran in connection with an alleged cash-for-vote scam. A week after ₹3.98 crore was seized from three passengers travelling in the Chennai-Tirunelveli Nellai Superfast Express, the Tambaram police have issued summons to examine Mr. Nagendran, police sources said on April 14. One of the three passengers nabbed told investigators he was an employee of a hotel owned by Mr. Nagendran in Chennai and claimed the money was meant for distribution to voters in Tirunelveli.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh meets Kharge, pitches for common minimum programme for INDIA bloc

AAP leader Sanjay Singh met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at his residence here on April 14 and urged him to come up with a common minimum programme for the INDIA bloc in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Mr. Singh said he sought Mr. Kharge’s support after he was released from jail and also told the Congress president how Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being treated in prison.

Second batch of Indian military personnel leaves Maldives: President Muizzu

The second batch of Indian military personnel manning a helicopter gifted by India to the Maldives has left the island nation as demanded by him, President Mohamed Muizzu has said. Mr. Muizzu, a pro-China leader, also reaffirmed that foreign ambassadors in Male will not wield authority over him emphasising that ultimate power rests with the citizens. Last month, he had alleged that his predecessor Ibrahim Mohamed Solih operated on the orders from “a foreign ambassador” without naming any country.

Sydney stabbing attack | Police in Australia identify attacker who killed six people

Police have identified on April 14 the assailant who stabbed and killed six people at a busy Sydney shopping centre before he was fatally shot by a police officer. New South Wales Police said that Joel Cauchi, 40, was responsible for the Saturday afternoon attack at the Westfield Shopping Centre in Bondi Junction, in the city’s eastern suburbs and not far from the world-famous Bondi Beach. NSW Assistant Police Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters at a media conference on Sunday that Cauchi suffered from yet unspecified mental health issues and police investigators weren’t treating the attack as terrorism-related.

At least 14 dead, two missing as landslides hit Indonesia’s Sulawesi island

At least 19 people have been found dead and two more are missing after a landslide in central Indonesia, local authorities said on April 14. The dead and two survivors were evacuated from two landslide-hit villages in Tana Toraja regency, South Sulawesi province on Saturday evening, said local disaster agency head Sulaiman Malia. “There have been 19 fatalities, with 4 deaths in South Makale and 15 others in Makale villages,” Mr. Malia told AFP.

IPL-17: RCB vs SRH | Focus on bowlers as Royal Challengers Bengaluru aim for elusive victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL campaign that began in cheerfulness has melted into chaos, and their bowlers require a drastic transformation in mindset against Sunrisers Hyderabad for them to register an elusive win in Bengaluru on April 15. The Royal Challengers have players of repute and elite coaches with lofty pedigree but none of their plans have worked so far, evidenced by the team’s 10th place in the standings with a solitary win from six matches.

