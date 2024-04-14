GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Modi destroying democracy, no difference between him and Putin: Sharad Pawar

Mr. Pawar was speaking to reporters at Akluj in Solapur district, where he visited the residence of former deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite Patil to discuss candidates for Madha and Solapur Lok Sabha seats

April 14, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Solapur

PTI
NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde (right) and former Deputy Chief Minister Vijaysingh Mohite-Patil (centre) after a press conference at Akluj in Solapur, Maharashtra on April 14, 2024.

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar, senior Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde (right) and former Deputy Chief Minister Vijaysingh Mohite-Patil (centre) after a press conference at Akluj in Solapur, Maharashtra on April 14, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on April 14 said there was no difference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin while accusing the former of slowly destroying democracy in the country.

Mr. Pawar was speaking to reporters at Akluj in Solapur district, where he visited the residence of former deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite Patil to discuss candidates for Madha and Solapur Lok Sabha seats.

"Modi doesn’t wish for anyone from the Opposition to get elected. Such a stance by the prime minister shows that there is no difference between him and Russia’s Vladimir Putin,” he said.

The arrest of a serving chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) when the model code of conduct is in place shows that Modi is slowly destroying parliamentary democracy and the country is heading towards autocracy, Mr. Pawar said.

In a democracy, like a ruling party, the Opposition side is equally important, he said.

When asked about the BJP's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Pawar said, "It is not the right time to comment on their manifesto. However, making promises is the BJP’s speciality."

He said a meeting took place to discuss the Madha and Solapur Lok Sabha constituencies, where Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde, Vijaysinh Mohite Patil and other prominent party bearers were present.

Vijaysinh Mohite Patil’s nephew Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil resigned from the BJP earlier this week, and he is likely to join the NCP (SP).

“We wish for Dhairyasheel to contest from the Madha Lok Sabha seat. The decision about his induction will be taken later in the day in the presence of the party’s state president Jayant Patil. A brief meeting about Solapur and Madha seats will take place on April 16," Mr. Pawar said

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Nationalist Congress Party / Bharatiya Janata Party / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.