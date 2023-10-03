ADVERTISEMENT

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha arrested in UAPA case

October 03, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST

Earlier in the day, the police sealed the office of the news portal in connection with its probe into a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA.

The Hindu Bureau

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha is brought to Delhi Police Special Cell in New Delhi, on October 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

The Delhi Police has sealed the office of news portal NewsClick in connection with its probe into a case filed under the anti-terror law UAPA following allegations that it received money for pro-China propaganda.

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha and Amit Chakravarty have been arrested. Further investigation is in progress, the Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

Regarding the search, seizure and detentions carried out on October 3 in connection with a UAPA case registered with Special Cell, DCP (PRO) Suman Nalwa said, a total of 37 male suspects have been questioned at premises, and nine female suspects have been questioned at their respective places of stay and digital devices, documents etc. have been seized and collected for examination.

