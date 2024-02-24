Tech troubles: Cyber bullying on the rise among children  

February 24, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

Digital accessibility along with a long list of benefits, has also brought along an equally long list of problems. With children’s exposure to smartphones and internet increasing with the advent of COVID–19 and online classes, mental health professionals across Bengaluru have noticed an uptick in cases of cyber bullying among children.

At some hospitals, the number of such cases has increased by at least 10% in the last couple of years. “I have seen at least 30 to 40 such cases in the last year. Due to COVID, children got more access to digital devices, but there was limited or no monitoring of the same. Cyber bullying has now become a growing concern among tweens and teenagers,” said Dr. Anitha Bharathan, Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Cadabams Group.

Cyber bullying among children is not very different from what happens to adults, doctors said. Bullying can come in the form of insults, harassment, denigration, hoaxing, cyber pursuit and impersonation among others. The doctors also said that this bullying often leads to mental health issues like anxiety, depression, paranoia, loneliness and in severe cases can even bring about suicidal tendencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It can also lead to psychosomatic problems like headache, sleep and appetite problems, digestion problems,” Dr. Bharathan said. She added that along with psychological and physical impact, cyber bullying can also lead to increases substance use and academical impact among children.

Speaking about the two kinds of children who are involved in bullying, Dr. Harsha G.T., Consultant, Psychiatrist, Manipal Hospital, Yeshwanthpur said, “The first set of children are the ones who have anxious traits and fall prey to such bullying. The other kind are those who are hyperactive and inattentive and bullies other on an impulse.”

While acknowledging that there was an increase in cyber bullying cases post pandemic, Dr. Harsha said that the root to both the problems and solutions in such cases lies in parenting. “Such behaviours usually arise out of curiosity among children who are not exposed to many things. While mobile restriction can help control problems like cyber bullying, parents should also remain close to their children and be permissive enough for them to talk to parents.”

Despite seeing some cases, doctors said that not many parents approach professionals when it comes to cyber bullying. “Children carry the distress that comes with it and do not really take formal help. Families usually try reassuring them. Hence, by the time they reach out to us, the problem would have gotten bigger,” said Dr. Manoj Sharma, professor of clinical psychology and coordinator of SHUT clinic. He also mentioned the case of an adolescent girl from two years ago, who was bullied on social media platforms and the distress got so bad that it started affecting her biological function and led to suicidal tendencies.

Prevention is key, say schools

Amidst these growing concerns, schools have become proactive and pre-emptive to avoid children getting cyber bullied. Along with in-house counsellors, they also bring in cyber experts to educate children.

“We have noticed that children are on social media sixth grade onwards. We have an adolescent education programme where along with the physical aspects of growing up, they are also taught about online presence and how the things posted there are permanent and other cyber dangers. We also tell them about the apps they should not access (while using their parents’ phones) and also conduct orientation for parents to put parental locks on phones,” said Malathy. R. Narayan, principal, National Public School, Rajajinagar.

Schools also conduct various programmes to create awareness among students about what constitutes bullying and provide them an opportunity to report their issues anonymously.

“We conduct workshops on cyber safety and cyber bullying where experts talk to children about cyber crimes. We also have our cyber policy which students, parents, and teachers are all aware of,” said Nooraine Fazal, co-founder, CEO, and Managing Trustee, Inventure Academy.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.