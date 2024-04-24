ADVERTISEMENT

Neha Hiremath murder case: CID gets six-day custody of accused Fayaz

April 24, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

CID had approached the First Additional Civil and JMFC court of Hubballi seeking custody further questioning.

The Hindu Bureau

NSUI activists stage a protest over killing of college student Neha Hiremath, outside BVB Colege campus in Hubballi on April 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) which has begun investigation into the murder of student Neha Hiremath, has been granted six-day custody of the accused Fayaz.

ADVERTISEMENT

After taking up investigation into the case, the CID had approached the First Additional Civil and JMFC court of Hubballi seeking custody of the accused for further questioning.

On Wednesday, April 24, the court granted six-day custody of the accused to CID, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 23, Neha’s father had expressed satisfaction over the progress of the investigation and government’s decision to set up special court for hearing the case.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Huge protest

Meanwhile large number of students under the aegis of National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged a demonstration before the entrance of KLE Technological University seeking Justice for Neha.

Raising slogans, they demanded stringent punishment for the accused at the earliest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US