Neha Hiremath murder case: CID gets six-day custody of accused Fayaz

April 24, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) which has begun investigation into the murder of student Neha Hiremath, has been granted six-day custody of the accused Fayaz.

After taking up investigation into the case, the CID had approached the First Additional Civil and JMFC court of Hubballi seeking custody of the accused for further questioning.

On Wednesday, April 24, the court granted six-day custody of the accused to CID, sources said.

On April 23, Neha’s father had expressed satisfaction over the progress of the investigation and government’s decision to set up special court for hearing the case.

Huge protest

Meanwhile large number of students under the aegis of National Students Union of India (NSUI) staged a demonstration before the entrance of KLE Technological University seeking Justice for Neha.

Raising slogans, they demanded stringent punishment for the accused at the earliest.

