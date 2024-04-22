GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Neha murder: BJP holds statewide protest; Muslim traders close shops in solidarity with family

In Hubballi-Dharwad, Muslims shut their shops and take out a silent march condemning the murder; Anjuman-e-Islam Society has decided to name one of its blocks after Neha

April 22, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - BENGALURU/HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
ABVP members take part in a protest against the killing of BVB College student Neha Hiremath, in Bengaluru, on Monday, April 22.

ABVP members take part in a protest against the killing of BVB College student Neha Hiremath, in Bengaluru, on Monday, April 22. | Photo Credit: SHAILENDRA BHOJAK

The Opposition BJP staged a protest in all the district centres of the state on Monday condemning the recent incidents of attack against women including the murder of Neha of Hubballi.

The protesters raised slogans against the Congress government by accusing it of failure to provide security to “Hindu women and girls” and adopting “minority appeasement policy.” BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra who led the protest in Mysuru, accused both the Chief Minister and Home Minister G. Parameshwara of hurting the sentiments of Neha’s parents through insensitive remarks.

Members of Muslim organisations and Muslim traders shut down their businesses for half a day in Hubballi -Dharwad and took out a huge silent march in Dharwad on Monday seeking ‘Justice for Neha’.

Members of Muslim organisations and Muslim traders shut down their businesses for half a day in Hubballi -Dharwad and took out a huge silent march in Dharwad on Monday seeking ‘Justice for Neha’. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Meanwhile, in Hubballi-Dharwad, Muslim organisations and trade bodies observed voluntary half-a-day bandh and took out a silent protest march seeking justice for Neha and demanding stringent punishment to her assailant. In both the cities, the members of Muslim community pasted posters on their closed shops paying tribute to Neha Hiremath, an MCA student and daughter of Congress municipal councillor Niranjan Hiremath of Hubballi. Neha was stabbed to death by Fayaz Khandunayak, her one time classmate.

The speakers said that the Muslim community was deeply hurt by the heinous act and the accused Fayaz had put the entire community to shame through this heinous crime. They said the community was with Neha’s family in their grief. Anjuman-e-Islam Society has decided to name one of its blocks after her and plans to request her parents to inaugurate it.

Related Topics

murder / crime / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.