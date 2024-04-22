Neha murder: BJP holds statewide protest; Muslim traders close shops in solidarity with family

April 22, 2024 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - BENGALURU/HUBBALLI

The Opposition BJP staged a protest in all the district centres of the state on Monday condemning the recent incidents of attack against women including the murder of Neha of Hubballi.

The protesters raised slogans against the Congress government by accusing it of failure to provide security to “Hindu women and girls” and adopting “minority appeasement policy.” BJP State President B. Y. Vijayendra who led the protest in Mysuru, accused both the Chief Minister and Home Minister G. Parameshwara of hurting the sentiments of Neha’s parents through insensitive remarks.

Meanwhile, in Hubballi-Dharwad, Muslim organisations and trade bodies observed voluntary half-a-day bandh and took out a silent protest march seeking justice for Neha and demanding stringent punishment to her assailant. In both the cities, the members of Muslim community pasted posters on their closed shops paying tribute to Neha Hiremath, an MCA student and daughter of Congress municipal councillor Niranjan Hiremath of Hubballi. Neha was stabbed to death by Fayaz Khandunayak, her one time classmate.

The speakers said that the Muslim community was deeply hurt by the heinous act and the accused Fayaz had put the entire community to shame through this heinous crime. They said the community was with Neha’s family in their grief. Anjuman-e-Islam Society has decided to name one of its blocks after her and plans to request her parents to inaugurate it.