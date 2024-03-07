March 07, 2024 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Eco Experience Zone, launched under Swadesh Darshan, envisages transformation of the ecological landscape around Mysuru zoo and Karanji lake, and linking the two with the Regional Museum of Natural History.

Attractions will include a treetop canopy walk, eco bridge connector, eco-tower, a rustic rope bridge, and a nature-themed food court, apart from a zipline and provision for lake walk. The estimated cost of the project is ₹18.36 crore. The project envisages day-long experiences catering to all ages, including eco-adventure and wildlife exploration, and will be a testament to Mysuru’s dedication to environmental responsibility and sustainable tourism.

The project will enhance the experience of people visiting Mysuru and provide a good look into the city’s abundant natural resources by integrating the zoo, Karanji lake and RMNH.

ADVERTISEMENT

Explore Mysuru in a tonga

A tonga is a horse-drawn carriage with two wheels while a sarot has four wheels. Under the Tonga Ride Heritage Experience Zone, an innovative project is being launched to invigorate and breathe life back into the rich history of Mysuru. Three tonga stands and two horse stables will be created to encourage tourists to explore Mysuru’s heritage zone in ornate tongas.

Tourists will be provided with information pertaining to historical sites as they explore the heritage zone on a tonga. The proposed project offers sustainable tourism opportunities that boost the local economy and promote community involvement.

At present, the city has approximately 50 tongas and 25 sarots. The project envisages curated trips, welfare measure for animals, new routes to bring the charm of yesteryears to present-day travellers.

The details were shared with the media in the presence of Mysuru MP Pratap Simmha, MLA T.S. Srivatsa, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Commissioner of Police B. Ramesh, and Commissioner of Department of Archaeology Museums and Heritage A. Devara.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.