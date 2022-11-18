Vijaya Dairy moots more welfare schemes for its farmers

November 18, 2022 07:28 am | Updated 07:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Vijaya Dairy, also known as Krishna Milk Union, which stood top in extending benefits to dairy farmers, is planning to take up more welfare activities for them, said the dairy chairman Chalasani Anjaneyulu.

The dairy was implementing ‘Ksheera Bandhu’, under which the management will pay ex gratia of ₹50,000 to the family members of the farmer, ‘Kalyanamastu’, under which gold coin worth ₹20,000 will be given to the farmer towards making the sacred thread, ‘Mangalasutram’, for the wedding, under ‘Prathiba’, financial assistance would be provide for meritorious children of the farmers and Vijaya Health Cards to all farmers in the factory.

“In the last 60 years, Vijaya Dairy has achieved many milestones. The management is paying about ₹73 per litre, ₹15 bonus and ₹3 as a society bonus. But, I want to pay ₹100 to each dairy farmer soon. We want to see happiness among the farmers’ families,” Mr. Anjaneyulu told The Hindu.

“During COVID-19, Vijaya Dairy has increased the price of milk by ₹13 per litre (in a phased manner) to help the farmers, who were in crisis. To save the farmers, who were suffering losses during the pandemic, we took the decision to increase the prices,” he explained.

Managing Director of the dairy Kolli Eswar Babu said the management is focussing on the quality of the milk. The year 2022 is declared as the ‘Quality Year’ and Vijaya Dairy ensured the supply of quality milk and milk products to the customers.

“We are checking the quality of milk and other products with the quality engineers at the plant every day. There is no compromise in maintaining the quality in the products being supplied by Krishna Milk Union,” Mr. Eswar Babu said.

“Though there is competition in the market, Krishna Milk Union occupied about 85% of the market in the Krishna and neighbouring districts and retained the same,” the MD said.

On par with farmers, the management was also focussing on paying benefits to the employees. In the last 10 years, the dairy management has paid ₹700 crore bonus to the milk producers, Mr. Eswar Babu added.

