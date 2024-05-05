GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Somaiya Trust seeks explanation from principal under scanner for engaging in religious social media posts

The matter came to light when a publication highlighted the principal’s social media activity

May 05, 2024 01:02 am | Updated 03:28 am IST - Mumbai

Ateeq Shaikh

Somaiya Trust has sought a written explanation from The Somaiya School principal Parveen Shaikh for liking and sharing social media posts which have a political tilt and pertain to religious groups. Her social media activity included liking pro-Hamas posts on X.

Ms. Shaikh is the principal of The Somaiya School in the Vidyavihar campus in Mumbai. In the wake of the public controversy that her political views on social media are detrimental to the education of children, she has changed the settings of her X handle (formerly Twitter) to disable those not following her from accessing the posts.

A statement issued by the trust on Saturday, read, “We have sought a written explanation from Ms. Parveen Shaikh and await her response.”

She has been associated with the same institute for the last 12 years, of which seven of them has been as the principal.

The matter came to light when a publication highlighted the principal’s social media activity, prompting the trust to start an inquiry about it.

