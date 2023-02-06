February 06, 2023 02:48 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Twitter may charge $1000 monthly for gold ticks

Twitter may charge $1000 per month for companies on the platform that want verified gold check marks, according to emails shared online. An email by a social media consultant on Twitter also shared that the platform is planning an additional $50 monthly fee on top of the $ 1000 for additional affiliate handles.

While Twitter and its CEO have not yet confirmed or denied the news, the move could be part of CEO Elon Musk’s strategy to generate more revenue as the microblogging platform continues to be in a precarious position.

Dashlane apps are now open-sourced

Dashlane, a subscription-based password manager, made its source code for its Android and iOS apps available on GitHub. The move it claims will promote more collaborative and open development going forward.

While the company continues to keep its macOS and Windows apps closed source, Dashlane hopes to improve and increase its security by receiving feedback from developers and cyber researchers.

India’s push for digital sovereignty risks raising surveillance

India’s push for digital sovereignty could have consequences including a potential increase in state surveillance and tightening of freedoms in online spaces for the country’s population, tech experts and rights groups warn.

Digital experts, while citing the lack of robust data protection laws, warn that without proper safeguards software like BharOS, built by a startup funded by the Indian government, could be used to access user data by government agencies.

