Today’s Cache | Musk’s Neuralink to test brain implants in humans; Twitter to quit EU code against disinformation; Nvidia nears trillion-dollar status 

May 26, 2023

Musk’s Neuralink to test brain implants in humans

Elon Musk’s Neuralink said it has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval to launch its first-in-human clinical study. The medical device company is working on a brain implant to treat intractable conditions such as paralysis and blindness.

The approval comes as U.S. lawmakers urged regulators earlier this month to investigate whether the make-up of a panel overseeing animal testing at Neuralink contributed to botched and rushed experiments. In a tweet on Thursday, Neuralink said is not yet open for a clinical trial.

Twitter to quit EU code against disinformation

Twitter is likely to pull out from a voluntary EU code of practice to tackle disinformation, but the move does not mean it will quit Europe, an EU official said. The move from Twitter does not make a big difference as the company has not been putting in a lot of effort, the official added.

The European Commission beefed up the code last year, requiring companies to submit regular progress reports with data on how much advertising revenue they had averted from disinformation actors. The new obligation includes providing information on the number or value of political advertisements accepted or rejected and instances of manipulative behaviors detected.

Nvidia nears trillion-dollar status

Nvidia Corp. surged 24% in one of the largest one-day gains in value for a U.S. stock. The surge more than doubled the stock’s value for this year and increased the chip designer’s market capitalisation by about $184 billion to nearly $939 billion, making it the fifth-most valuable U.S. company.

Nvidia is twice as big as the second-largest chip firm, Taiwan’s TSMC. In the United States, it trails only trillion-dollar-value companies Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc.

