Top news of the day: Stalin announces ₹6,000 relief for flood-affected families; NIA arrests 15 ‘Islamic State operatives’ in Maharashtra and Karnataka, and more

December 09, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Cyclone Michaung | Tamil Nadu CM Stalin announces ₹6,000 as relief amount to all flood-affected families

The relief amount will be distributed to residents through fair price shops; the CM has also increased the solatium for families of those who lost their lives in the floods, and has also upped the compensation for crop losses and damaged boats.

NIA cracks down on Islamic State module, arrests 15 alleged operatives

NIA teams swooped down on the premises linked to suspects in Padgha-Borivali, Thane, Mira Road, and Pune in Maharashtra; and Bengaluru in Karnataka early morning, and arrested the accused persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Equity and climate justice must be basis of climate action: India at COP28

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav also highlighted India’s contribution to the global actions in restricting temperature rise by reducing emission intensity much ahead of the promised target year.

BSP suspends Danish Ali for ‘anti-party’ activities

His suspension comes as he continues to seek action against the BJP MP from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri who used communal slurs against him inside Parliament on September 21. Mr. Bidhuri, on December 7, apologised to the privilege committee of the House for his abusive and objectionable comments.

I-T department intensifies raids on Odisha distillery group

After recovering around ₹225 crore on December 8, the I-T sleuths seized another 20 bagloads of cash from the house of a countrymade liquor manufacturer in Sudapara area of Bolangir district on December 9.

Telangana BJP to boycott MLAs oath taking ceremony in protest

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has confirmed that the party MLAs will not take oath in the maiden session of the new Legislative Assembly in protest against the Congress government appointing AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi as the pro-tem speaker.

Putin praises Modi for tough policies; says he is ‘main guarantor’ of steady Russia-India relationship

The Russian leader said he “cannot imagine that Modi could be frightened, intimidated or forced to take any actions, steps, decisions that would be at variance with the national interests of India and the Indian people”.

India’s import of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Key Starting Material from other countries including China grew: Ministry

The import from China alone grew from 264582 MT at a value of ₹23,273 crore in 2021-22 to 300120 MT at the value of ₹25,551 crore in 2022-23.

India’s GDP growth is reflection of transformative reforms of last 10 years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 9 said India’s GDP growth of 7.7% in the first six months of the current fiscal year is a reflection of the country’s strengthening economy and the transformative reforms carried out in the last 10 years.

COP28 clashes over fossil fuel phase-out after OPEC pushback

Observers in the negotiations said Saudi Arabia and Russia were insisting that COP28 focus only on reducing climate pollution — with no mention of the fossil fuels causing it.

Uncapped Indians Kashvee Gautam, Vrinda Dinesh break bank at WPL auction

Punjab pacer Kashvee Gautam fetched a winning bid of ₹2 crore from Gujarat Giants at the WPL auction in Mumbai on December 9. The 20-year-old’s base price was ₹10 lakh. Both Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz bid for Kashvee before the former managed to secure her services for the second edition of WPL. In another big payday for an uncapped Indian cricketer, UP Warriorz bid ₹1.3 crore for 22-year-old Karnataka batter Vrinda Dinesh. Both Vrinda and Kashvee had recently featured for India A in their three-match series against England A.

SA vs IND first T20I | India aims for right answers in tough Proteas ‘test’

A clearer picture about India’s core for the T20 showpiece would only emerge after a month of cash-rich IPL, with form and fitness at that point being the criteria for selection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.