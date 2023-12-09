HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

13 arrested in ISIS terror conspiracy case following NIA raids in Maharashtra, Karnataka

The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by accused persons who had pledged to the violent extremist ideology of proscribed terrorist organisations, including Al-Qaeda and ISIS

December 09, 2023 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - New Delhi:

ANI
A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi.

A view of National Investigation Agency (NIA), in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A total of 13 people were arrested in the ISIS terror conspiracy case from Maharashtra's Pune on Saturday, December 9, 2023, following searches by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) at 44 locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra. The anti-terror agency sleuths raided these locations in close coordination with the police forces of Maharashtra and Karnataka, sources said.

Of the 44 locations being raided since this morning, the agency sleuths searched one place in Karnataka, two in Pune, 31 in Thane Rural, nine in Thane city, and one in Bhayander, they said. The case pertains to a criminal conspiracy hatched by accused persons and their associates who had pledged to the violent extremist ideology of proscribed terrorist organizations, including Al-Qaeda and ISIS, and had formed a terrorist gang.

The terrorist organisations had recruited like-minded youth into their fold besides conducting religious classes to wage violent jihad to establish Islamic rule in India.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime) / national security / religion and belief / arrest / investigation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.