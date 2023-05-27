May 27, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST

PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog’s eighth Governing Council meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 27 chaired the eighth Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, which will deliberate on several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047. Chief Ministers of Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu did not attend the meeting. BJP condemned their absence, calling it irresponsible.

Terror module linked to Islamic State busted in joint NIA-Madhya Pradesh Police operation

The NIA busted an Islamic State-linked terror module with the arrest of three persons following overnight raids at 13 locations in Jabalpur during an intelligence-led join operation executed in coordination with the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Madhya Pradesh Police. The searches were carried out on the night of May 26-27. The arrested accused have been identified as Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid. Several sharp-edged weapons, ammunition, incriminating documents and digital devices were seized.

ED attaches ₹34.7 lakh available in Udhayanidhi Stalin Foundation’s bank account

The ED provisionally attached various immovable properties across Tamil Nadu and ₹34.7 lakh available in the bank account of Udayanidhi Stalin Foundation in the case of Kallal Group and others. The ED initiated investigations on the basis of an FIR registered by Central Crime Branch-I, Chennai, under various sections of the IPC wherein it was alleged that the complainant (Gaurav Chachra, Director of M/s Pettigo Commercio Internacional Lda, a subsidiary of the U.K. based Lyca Group having significant presence in India in form of Lyca Productions, Lyca Hotels etc.) had been defrauded of ₹114.37 crore by the Kallal Group and its directors/founders Saravanan Palaniappan, Vijaykumaran, Aravinth Raj and Vijay Ananth along with, Lakshmi Muthuraman and Preetha Vijayananth.

Army Chief to visit Manipur on May 27 to review situation

Army Chief General Manoj Pande will visit Manipur on May 27 to review the situation in the violence-hit State, officials said. The Eastern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Rana Pratap Kalita will also accompany the Army Chief during his two-day visit to the State. A senior Army official said that General Pande and Lt. Gen. Kalita will reach Imphal from Delhi to review the ground situation on the backdrop of ongoing ethnic clashes between communities.

Karnataka Cabinet expansion | 24 legislators take oath as Ministers

A total of 23 MLAs and AICC secretary N.S. Boseraju took oath as Ministers in the Congress Government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Karnataka on Saturday, May 27. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office to 23 legislators and Mr. Boseraju as Ministers at the Glass House in Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. The allocation of portfolios is yet to be announced.

BJP fears caste census will disturb its Hindutva campaign: Bhupesh Baghel

With his State’s Assembly election around the corner, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel spoke to The Hindu about the investigations in corruption cases against him, his government’s Ramayana festival, and the implications of the Karnataka Assembly election results. “The caste census is essential to assess which community or caste group has not got the benefits of reservation that has been extended to the group as a whole. This will help in identifying the vulnerable groups that need more assistance and a helping hand from the government. This data will enable the government to draw up informed policy decisions. The BJP’s electoral successes are entirely dependent on instigating the voter by playing up religious differences. They fear that once the caste census data is out, they will not be able to corral the voters under the larger and all-encompassing Hindutva umbrella,” he said.

Nepal starts exporting electricity to India

Nepal has started exporting electricity to India from May 27, as the generation of hydroelectricity from run-of-the-river projects increased with the onset of the monsoon in the Himalayan country. Last year also, Nepal exported hydroelectricity to India from June to November. “We have started selling 600 MW hour electricity to India from Saturday as there is a surplus in the electricity in the country,” said Suresh Bhattarai, spokesperson of Nepal Electricity Authority.

At least 19 members of security forces injured in suicide blast in northwest Pakistan

“At least 19 members of Pakistan’s security forces were critically injured on May 27 when a suicide bomber with an explosive-laden motorcycle targeted their convoy in the restive tribal district in northwest Pakistan bordering Afghanistan,” an official said. The security forces’ convoy were travelling to Asman Manza area of South Waziristan from DI Khan in Khyber Paktunkhwa province, when the suicide bomber attacked them, BDS (Bomb Disposal Squad) in-charge Inayayatullah Tiger said. “The condition of two members of the security forces is said to be critical,” he said.

Drone attack damages Russian oil pipeline building in Pskov: Governor

An attack by two drones caused an explosion in Russia’s Pskov region near the border with Belarus that left an oil pipeline’s administrative building damaged, local Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said on Telegram on May 27. Mr. Vedernikov did not point the finger at Ukraine, but Moscow has previously blamed Kyiv for similar incidents, some of which have caused damage to people and property hundreds of kilometres from its border with Ukraine.

IPL Final 2023 | Gill gets ready to spoil Dhoni’s farewell party

Mahendra Singh Dhoni wouldn’t mind a ‘Farewell to Remember’ but a young Shubman Gill, oozing grace, would do everything under his control to prevent Chennai Super Kings from beating Gujarat Titans to its fifth IPL title, here on Sunday. Nearly 19 summers back when a young Dhoni was making his first strides in India blue, a four-year-old Gill was taking stance on a vast farmland in Punjab’s Fazilka village on Pakistan border, with a handmade customised bat, prepared by his doting grandfather. On Sunday, at the 132,000 seater Narendra Modi Stadium, the soon-to-be 42 Dhoni will have one last assignment in his favourite Canary Yellow jersey — to stop Indian cricket’s megastar-in-waiting and do a ‘High Five’.

Malaysia Masters badminton | Prannoy enters final, Sindhu loses in semifinal

Star Indian shuttler HS Prannoy entered the men’s singles final of the Malaysia Masters after his opponent Christian Adinata of Indonesia conceded the semifinal match following a nasty knee injury in Kuala Lumpur on May 27. World number 9 Prannoy was leading 19-17 when Adinata lost his footing while landing after a jump return and his left knee buckled, leaving the Indonesian shuttler grimacing in pain. The 21-year-old Adinata, a 2019 World Junior Championships winner, was quickly attended by Prannoy and the Indonesian coach before being eventually wheeled out of the court. Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu, however, couldn’t make it to the women’s singles finals after suffering a 14-21 17-21 loss to Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung. It was a second successive loss for Sindhu following seven wins against the tricky world number 9 Indonesian.

