HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drone attack damages Russian oil pipeline building in Pskov: Governor

Ukraine has not publicly acknowledged launching attacks against targets inside Russia, but senior officials in Kyiv have on occasion appeared to welcome the news of successful drone attacks on Russian soil.

May 27, 2023 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - MOSCOW

Reuters
Pskov Region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov, right, talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence Moscow, Russia. File

Pskov Region Governor Mikhail Vedernikov, right, talks to Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence Moscow, Russia. File | Photo Credit: AP

An attack by two drones caused an explosion in Russia's Pskov region near the border with Belarus that left an oil pipeline's administrative building damaged, local Governor Mikhail Vedernikov said on Telegram on Saturday.

ALSO READ
Ukraine shoots down 10 missiles in Russian attacks, oil depot hit

Mr. Vedernikov did not point the finger at Ukraine, but Moscow has previously blamed Kyiv for similar incidents, some of which have caused damage to people and property hundreds of kilometres from its border with Ukraine.

ALSO READ | After Bakhmut: On the latest phase in the Ukraine war

Ukraine has not publicly acknowledged launching attacks against targets inside Russia, but senior officials in Kyiv have on occasion appeared to welcome the news of successful drone attacks on Russian soil.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine on Saturday.

"Provisionally, the building was damaged as a result of an attack by two unmanned aerial vehicles," Mr. Vedernikov said.

He said there were no casualties and that an operational group that would deliver final conclusions was working at the scene.

The incident occurred near the village of Litvinovo, less than 10km (6.2 miles) from Russia's border with Belarus.

Related Topics

Russia / Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.