HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Boycotting NITI Aayog meeting by some CMs is anti-people, irresponsible: BJP

Decision to boycott the meeting is ‘totally irresponsible’ and is also ‘against the public interest and in the interest of people they govern in their states’, Mr. Prasad said.

May 27, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi, on May 27, 2023.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference at party headquarters in New Delhi, on May 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP on May 27 lashed out at Chief Ministers who boycotted the governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog, calling their decision "anti-people" and "irresponsible".

The meeting, which will deliberate on several issues including, health, skill development, women empowerment and infrastructure development, with an aim to make India a developed nation by 2047, began in Delhi on Saturday.

Also read: PM Modi chairs NITI Aayog’s eighth Governing Council meet

Addressing a press conference, senior BJP leader and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the NITI Aayog is a key body for determining the entire objective, framework and road map for the development of the country.

He said as many as 100 issues are proposed to be discussed in the eighth governing council meeting of the NITI Aayog but chief ministers of eight States are not coming to attend it.

Chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann and Mamata Banerjee are among those not attending the meet.

"Why are they not coming to attend the meeting where 100 issues are to be discussed. If such a large number of chief ministers do not participate, they are not bringing the voice of their States," Mr. Prasad said.

It is "very unfortunate, irresponsible and anti-people", he said. "How far will you go in opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the BJP leader asked.

Also read: Delhi CM says will skip NITI Aayog meet, to call on KCR today for support on ordinance issue

"You will get more opportunities to oppose PM Modi. But why are you causing harm to the people of your state?" he questioned.

This decision to boycott the meeting by eight Chief Ministers is "totally irresponsible" and is also "against the public interest and in the interest of people they govern in their states", Prasad said. 

Related Topics

Bharatiya Janata Party / government / politics (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.