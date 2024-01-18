January 18, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST

Pakistan-Iran attacks | Death toll in Pakistan strikes on Iran rises to nine

The death toll from Pakistan strikes on a border region in Iran’s southeast rose to nine, Iran’s state media reported, up from the seven reported earlier. “Two men were also killed in the missile attack this morning in one of the border villages of Saravan, bringing the death toll to nine,” the official IRNA news agency said quoting Alireza Marhamati, deputy provincial governor of Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan province.

INS Visakhapatnam responds to distress call from drone-hit MV Genco Picardy

In the series of continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, Indian Navy’s destroyer INS Visakhapatnam responded to a distress call by Marshall Island flagged Merchant Vessel Genco Picardy following a drone attack at 11.11 p.m. on January 17. No casualties have been reported and the vessel is now heading to the next port of call. The attack comes even as the U.S.-led coalition continues strikes on Houthi military targets in Yemen meant to “degrade” their capabilities.

Many school students on picnic die as boat overturns in lake near Vadodara; several others missing

Many school children died after a boat carrying as many as 27 students, who were on a picnic, overturned in a lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on January 18, officials said. Local media has also reported the deaths of some teachers. A search operation is under way to trace the remaining students at the Harni lake, where the incident happened, they said.

Eyewitness identifies JKLF chief Yasin Malik as shooter behind 1990 killing of four IAF men

JKLF chief Yasin Malik lifted his ‘pheran’, pulled out his gun and opened fire at a group of IAF personnel, an eyewitness deposed before a special CBI court on January 18 while narrating what happened in Srinagar on January 25, 1990. Former IAF corporal Rajwar Umeshwar Singh, who survived the terror attack in which four IAF personnel were killed, pointed to Malik in the courtroom as the main shooter. Malik attended the court proceedings on video from Delhi’s Tihar Jail where he has been incarcerated since 2019.

Indigenous GM mustard meant to make edible oil cheaper, reduce import: Centre to Supreme Court

The Centre in the Supreme Court on January 18 said growing Genetically Modified (GM) crops like mustard in India will make quality edible oil cheaper for the common man and benefit national interest by reducing foreign dependency. “Mustard is the most used edible oil. GM oil has been used in India for decades now… What we are trying to do is make edible oil cheaper for the common man by growing oil seeds indigenously… 50 to 60 percent of edible oil is imported. Interests which are against India gaining food security and reducing foreign dependence are behind these PILs against GM Mustard…” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Centre, submitted in the Supreme Court.

Arvind Kejriwal calls ED summons ‘illegal’, ‘political controversy’

Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal skipped the fourth summons too from the ED to appear before the agency on January 18 for questioning in connection with the Delhi excise policy case and termed it as “illegal” and a “political conspiracy”. He had skipped all three previous summons issued by the ED. “All four notices sent to me (by the ED) are illegal and invalid in the eyes of the law. Whenever such general, non-specific notices were sent by the ED in the past, they were quashed and declared invalid by courts. These notices are being sent as part of a political conspiracy,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Assam government most corrupt in India: Rahul Gandhi

Soon after the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 18 claimed that perhaps the “most corrupt government” in India is functioning in the State. Addressing party workers at Halowating in Sivasagar district, where the march entered Assam from Nagaland, Mr. Gandhi slammed the ruling BJP and its ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh for “spreading hatred and looting public money”.

Ayodhya Ram temple consecration | Central government offices to be shut till 2.30 pm on January 22

Central government offices across the country will remain shut till 2.30 pm on January 22 to enable employees participate in Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, said a government order. “The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January, 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all Central Government Offices, Central Institutions and Central Industrial Establishments throughout India will be closed for half day till 1430 hours on 22nd January, 2024,” an office memorandum by Department of Personnel and Training said.

Supreme Court to hear pleas by Bilkis Bano case convicts for more time to surrender

The Supreme Court on January 18 agreed to hear pleas by three of the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case seeking more time to surrender. The apex court had, in its judgment on January 8, given the convicts two weeks to report back to jail after concluding that the remission of their life sentence by the Gujarat government in August 2022 was illegal. The trio, Govindbhai Nai, Mitesh Chimanlal Bhatt, and Ramesh Rupabhai Chandana, has cited ill-health and impending family or personal commitments to urge for more time to give themselves up.

Chandigarh MC mayoral polls postponed till further notice; AAP, Congress cry foul

The Mayoral elections for Chandigarh Municipal Corporation that were slated for January 18 were postponed till further notice. The postponement of the polls has been attributed to the ill health of the presiding officer for the elections. Ahead of the elections for the post of mayor, senior deputy mayor, and deputy mayor, many councilors received the message urging them not to reach the Municipal Corporation till further orders are received as Mr. Anil Masih, who was nominated as presiding authority for the meeting scheduled on January 18 has fallen ill.

Russia’s Foreign Minister rejects a U.S. proposal to resume talks on nuclear arms control

Russia’s top diplomat dismissed the United States proposal to resume a dialogue on nuclear arms control, saying that it’s impossible while Washington offers military support to Ukraine. Speaking at an annual news conference, Sergey Lavrov accused the West of fuelling global security risks by encouraging Ukraine to ramp up strikes on the Russian territory and warned that Moscow will achieve its goals in the conflict regardless of Western support for Kyiv.

Disruption to shipping in Red Sea caused by Houthi militant attacks could affect supply chains for months, warn Business chiefs

Business chiefs warned on January 17 that disruption to shipping in the Red Sea caused by attacks by Yemen’s Houthi militants could affect supply chains for months and lead to a shortage of tankers needed to transport fuel. Attacks by the Iran-allied Houthi militia on ships in the region since November have slowed trade between Asia and Europe and alarmed major powers — an escalation of Israel’s more than three-month-old war with Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza.

Tamil Nadu is ready to host the Khelo India Youth Games

A refurbished athletic track at the Nehru Stadium will welcome the athletes when the Khelo India Youth (u-17 boys and girls) Games gets inaugurated at the Nehru Stadium in Chennai on January 18. The Games conclude on January 31. A renovated velodrome for cycling at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University (Melakottaiyur) will be an added attraction. With more than 5000 sportspersons across 26 disciplines taking part in KIYG, the Games will witness hectic competition in all the events happening in four cities – Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tiruchi. Most of the disciplines (20) will be held in Chennai.

