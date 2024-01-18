GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Many school students on picnic die as boat overturns in lake near Vadodara; several others missing

Few local residents rescued some children before the fire brigade personnel reached the spot.

January 18, 2024 07:40 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Vadodara

The Hindu Bureau, PTI
Rescuers look for missing children and teachers after a boat carrying school children and their teachers capsized in Harni Lake in Vadodara on January 18, 2024. Photo: Special Arrangement

Many school children died after a boat carrying as many as 27 students, who were on a picnic, overturned in a lake on the outskirts of Vadodara city in Gujarat on Thursday, officials said. Local media has also reported the deaths of some teachers.

A search operation is under way to trace the remaining students at the Harni lake, where the incident happened, they said.

Rescuers look for missing children and teachers after a boat carrying school children and their teachers capsized in Harni Lake in Vadodara on January 18, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Distressed by the loss of lives due to a boat capsizing at the Harni lake in Vadodara. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given ₹50,000.“

Gujarat’s Minister for Home and guardian Minister of Vadodara Harsh Sanghvi has rushed to Vadodara. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has left for Vadodara.

Gujarat Education Minister Kuber Dindor said, "I have just learnt that six children died after a boat carrying school students overturned in a lake." "Rescue operations are underway. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the fire brigade personnel are on the job along with other agencies," he said.

Rescuers look for missing children and teachers after a boat carrying school children and their teachers capsized in Harni Lake in Vadodara on January 18, 2024.

Vadodara district collector A.B. Gor said there were 27 children on the boat. "We are trying to trace and rescue others," he said.

"A boat carrying school students, who came here on a picnic, overturned in Harni lake in the afternoon. The fire brigade has so far rescued seven students, while search is on for the missing ones," Vadodara's chief fire officer Parth Brahmbhatt said.

Few local residents rescued some children before the fire brigade personnel reached the spot, he said.

Gujarat

