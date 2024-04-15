Election authority intensifies vigil on checking inducements to voters ahead of LS polls

April 15, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Election officials in the State have intensified their vigil on checking inducements to voters like cash, liquor, precious metals and drugs/narcotics in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

Officials have resolved to give no scope for lethargy on the part of the enforcement agencies which have seized cash and other material worth ₹125 crore from March 1 till Monday as part of their check ups. Confessional statements reportedly given by the accused in the phone tapping case that cash had been transported in government vehicles has kept the election authorities on high alert.

“Static Surveillance Teams have been working round-the-clock to check the movement of inducements. Random checks will be conducted on vehicles, including the government and police vehicles, as a precautionary measure,” Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj told The Hindu.

Vehicles including those engaged in the election duties would be inspected as and when needed so as to give no scope for negligence. Interestingly, the Police and other government vehicles too were checked during the previous Assembly elections.

When asked about the status of the huge seizures including cash, liquor and precious metals made during the Assembly elections, he said it was difficult to get a complete picture on this account. “There are so many departments, both State and Central, involved in enforcement of the election code. There are cases which involve multiple departments,” he said when asked whether the seized material, including cash, had any claimants.

The CEO refused to hazard a guess when asked about the likely quantum of seizures at the end of polling day on May 13 as seizures crossed ₹125 crore mark even before the notification for the polls had been issued.

