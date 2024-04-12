GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

‘Radhakishan Rao made TF SI escort cash belonging to MLC Venkatram Reddy, others in government vehicles in elections’

The confessional statement of Rao in the remand case diary said that he used police officers and vehicles at his command for transportation of money for BRS candidate

April 12, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Marri Ramu
Marri Ramu

Retired police officer P. Radhakishan Rao, who was arrested in the case of ‘developing profiles of unknown persons and monitoring them’, admitted to investigators that he ‘utilised police officers and vehicles allotted to Task Force for transportation of cash during 2023 Telangana Assembly elections in support of BRS party’.

The confessional statement of Rao in the remand case diary said that he used police officers and vehicles at his command for transportation of money to escape from getting it seized by Flying Squad Teams and Static Surveillance Teams. According to the report, a sub-inspector of Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force (Central) team Sai Kiran escorted ‘huge cash in government vehicle from various locations and handed over to one Divya Charan Rao, a retired police officer working at Yashoda hospital, two times’.

At the behest of Radhakishan Rao, according to the report, the SI met Divya Charan Rao at Yashoda hospital. The latter sent a person to collect ₹1 crore from Ranigunj. The SI collected this money and delivered it to Yashoda hospital at Secunderabad, the report states. On another occasion, the SI (accompanied by a person introduced by Divya Charan Rao) collected ₹1 crore and passed it on to Charan Rao.

In another task, as per the report, he instructed Sai Kiran to escort transportation of cash belonging to BRS MLC Venkatram Reddy (former IAS officer). The former DCP of TF provided a new iPhone with SIM card sent by one Charan Reddy alias Charan ‘exclusively for this clandestine cash transportation’. Mr. Rao told the investigators that Venkatram Reddy was his childhood and family friend and hence obliged the request from the latter to transportation of money.

As per Mr. Rao’s instruction, Sai Kiran met the MLC’s neighbour Charan Reddy at Rajapushpa Green Dale villas at Tellapur. According to the report, the former DCP made the SI believe that the MLC was transporting the money to help a citizen meet an emergency situation. The SI collected ₹1 crore from different locations and handed over the same to Charan Reddy. In the third week of October, 2023 also the SI escorted ₹2 crore (on two different days with ₹1 crore each time) and delivered the same to Charan Reddy.

The report stated that the SI later declined to such cash transportation work having become suspicious of the officer’s instructions.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.