Telangana sees 454% jump in seizures since election schedule announcement

December 02, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An increase of 454% was seen in overall seizures during this election season in Telangana. Official figures revealed that cash, freebies, narcotics and metals worth ₹469.63 crore were seized this year, as opposed to ₹103 crore in 2018.

Since the day the schedule for Telangana Assembly elections was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), police have been on constant vigil to ensure free and fair polls.

Sharing the comparative report on seizures, DGP Anjani Kumar said that from October 9 to December 1, officials registered 11,859 FIRs. “I am proud to be a member of a group of dedicated officers who have done such outstanding work,” he said.

₹241.52 crore cash, gold and silver worth ₹175.95 crore, liquor worth ₹13.36 crore, drugs worth ₹22.17 crore and other freebies worth ₹16.63 crore were seized. The other freebies included sarees, cookers, jaggery, two-wheelers, four-wheelers, sewing machines, bags, lunch boxes, clocks, helmets, mobiles, and drums.

With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into effect from 12 p.m. on October 9, 89 inter-state check-posts were initially set up the next day.

Along with other departments and enforcement agencies, including the State police, Excise department, Central GST and Customs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate (ED), more than 150 check-posts were set up across the State. In Hyderabad Commissionerate alone, the seven zones had around 15 check-posts.